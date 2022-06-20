ELKHART— On Saturday, the harmony of jazz filled the air of downtown Elkhart.
Day two of the Elkhart Jazz Fest kicked off with performances from at the Central Park stage with the High School Jazz Band Showcase which several area schools including Penn High School Jazz Band, Jimtown High School Jazz Band, Northridge High School Jazz Band, and Concord High School Jazz Band.
It was a chance for local jazz talent to shine.
“Well, I usually play for parents at the high school, so to play in front of a jazz audience and people who understand jazz it's a whole other level,” said Northridge Jazz Band member Gannon Bontrager. “Your parents like listen to country music around here you know it's like basic stuff. When you have people to come here just to see jazz, it's a whole different audience to me and it's a whole atmosphere that I love playing in. ... I would love to play in a jazz band after high school. I’m hoping to get a degree in music production. Its not the same as performing, but I love making music.”
A Penn High School Jazz Band junior Keyin Hackett said, "It's like really fun, 'cause like it's really nice, too. All these people are hear to listen to a good performance and we’re giving that to them. Especially since they are trying to do everything more local now, recruiting more high school bands and everything like that. It make me feel good. I never expected to be in such a big jazz group. It makes it really fun, too.”
Jazz festival lovers not only include musicians, but the audience as well.
A husband and wife spoke about their love for the festival.
“Calm weather, family friends, nice food, music for sure, and relaxation,” said Leslie Pearl. “Every year we come back and number one is the steak and potatoes [vendor], I got to confess.”
“We also enjoy in evenings the men and women’s dancing, its just that kind of vibe, a chill vibe,” Johna Pearl added.
A midday performance by the Dave Bennett Quartet kicked off the afternoon performances in The Learner Theatre.