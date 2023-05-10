Cardiology group ranks GH among best
GOSHEN — The American College of Cardiology has again recognized Goshen Hospital as a leader in heart attack care for the 12th year in a row. The hospital is one of 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the Platinum Performance Achievement Award for excellence in heart attack care.
“Our providers depend on clinical guidelines every day to save people’s lives and minimize the damage a heart attack can cause,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “We’re proud of how our team works together to provide the highest level of care to make a difference to the people of our community.”
The award recognizes Goshen Hospital’s success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients by following the clinical guidelines of the American College of Cardiology to achieve superior outcomes and lower mortality, according to information provided by Goshen Health.
ServSafe Food Manager Class/Exam offered
GOSHEN — ServSafe educates food service workers about food safety. ServSafe Food Protection Manager is the highest ServSafe certification. According to Purdue Extension of Elkhart County, the class satisfies Indiana requirements to become a Certified Food Protection manager and focuses on five aspects: foodborne microorganisms and allergens; personal hygiene; purchasing, receiving, and storage; preparing, cooking, and serving; and facilities, cleaning/sanitation, and managing pests.
The ServSafe Food Manager class will take place June 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen. Check-in will be at 7:45 a.m. The full one-day training includes a manual and proctored exam. The certification is valid for five years. A photo ID with signature is required to take the exam (driver’s license, state ID, student ID, military ID, employee ID, U.S. green card, or valid passport). To register with a credit card, visit https://cvent.me/NX5yQY or to register with a check, visit https://bit.ly/servsafe627 to print out a mailable registration form. Registration deadline is June 19.
For more information, contact Emily Christ at ewitters@purdue.edu or 574-533-0554. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call 574-533-0554 by June 13.
Note: This course is intended for food service managers. To obtain a food service handler certification, a person must take the ServSafe Food Handler training.