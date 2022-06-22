Goshen Health offers EMT training
GOSHEN — Enrollment is open for emergency medical technician classes offered by the Goshen Health Education Department.
The five-month course introduces students to basic skills and knowledge needed for EMT certification. Students receive instruction on emergency medical services, including trauma, medical assessment and resuscitation.
Classes begin Aug. 1 and continue through Dec. 17. Students must have access to the internet to participate in this hybrid classroom.
To register, contact Goshen Health Education at 574-364-2621. Applicants must have completed high school or have their GED and be at least 18 years. Class size is limited to 20 students. Tuition costs $900 per student. There is a $300 textbook fee required to register for the course; the remaining tuition fee of $600 can be made in installments.
Students are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Students can apply for a COVID vaccination exemption. Exemption applications will be provided at students’ requests.
EMTs provide emergency medical care outside the hospital for people of all ages. They also transport patients with life-threatening emergencies and those in need of non-emergency care or routine medical transportation.
“Our community depends on highly trained front-line healthcare professionals to save lives every day,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “We are honored to help students pursue their dreams of a rewarding career in emergency medical care.”
More than 95% of students graduate from the Goshen Health EMT education program and are eligible to take the National Registry exam.
The EMT training program is approved by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and meets state-specific guidelines.
For more information, contact Goshen Health Education at 574-364-2621.
Alzheimer’s walk set for Elkhart
ELKHART — The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving to a new location in 2022. The event will be held at Central Park in Elkhart on Sept.18.
“Thanks to our dedicated sponsors, volunteers and participants, last year’s event in Mishawaka met the fundraising goal, and we’re looking forward to another successful year at a new location,” said Abby Geha, manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Michiana. “We’re excited about this move, particularly the opportunity to engage with the strong business community in the area, and we’ve received great feedback from the community.”
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
“Our ultimate goal is to end this disease, and the way that we do that is through research,” Geha said. “In the meantime, we offer free care and support to those affected — including a Helpline that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for immediate assistance with everything from caregiver stress to legal and financial assistance. It’s an incredibly valuable resource, and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps make it possible.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.
Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is free and available at alz.org/Indiana/walk.
Corporate sponsorships are still available. Anyone interested should contact Abby Geha at ageha@alz.org.