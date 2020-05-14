Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.