GOSHEN — Financial adviser for Edward Jones of Goshen, Ryan S. Drake, shared his tips to achieve and maintain a better financial living throughout the year.
He started with stating that the tips he shared below do not apply to everyone and are all individual dependent.
“Some good goals that I would think of would be identifying and maintaining an emergency fund,” he said. “So emergency cash that just sits there. You don’t want to touch [it] unless it’s an emergency — your kid breaks their leg, you’re having a hard time paying the mortgage, that kind of thing with a job loss. That would be more or less my top priority for folks at this point.”
Drake explained that one thing to consider throughout the year with pay increases is that those could be moments to add a little extra to a savings account for down the road.
“Increasing your retirement contributions,” Drake said is another tip. “I know a lot of people have raises and performance reviews at the beginning of the year — not necessarily at the beginning of the year all the time — but that’s a good opportunity to sit down and distribute your finances and see if you are maybe able to save 1 more percent from that 3-percent raise for my retirement fund.”
Drake said that one way to make this process a little easier when it comes to accountability with a savings account is having someone to hold you accountable whether that is a friend, family member or financial adviser.
“I would probably recommend that people work with a financial adviser because they are there to help you stay accountable with that as well,” he said.
Once you have someone to hold you accountable, make sure the goals you are setting are attainable and help lower your level of debt.
“Identify the goal in general and make sure that it is attainable,” Drake said. “What, if anything, do you owe on? Let’s focus on the highest rate interest loan that you have.”
Another piece of advice that Drake shared was to make a budget and know that it’s OK for it to change.
“Start a budget,” he said. “For most people even if your cash flow is good, I would still recommend just taking a look and seeing where things are going. Review periodically and adjust as needed and writing your goals out.”
The last piece of advice that he offered was staying open minded when changes come your way no matter what changes they are and focusing on minimizing overall debt.
“It’s OK if they change,” he said. “If it changes in a good way adjust it up and if it changes in a bad way adjust it down and that’s okay,” he said. “Staying out of debt that’s a bug one, got to make sure that’s priority as much as possible.”
If these tips do not fit your lifestyle and you still desire to save money and have a better financial living, he recommends consulting with a local financial adviser.
For more information on Edward Jones of Goshen and Ryan S. Drake, call 574-971-8517 or visit edwardjones.com.