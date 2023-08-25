BENTON — Every turn of the soil on the Blue-Mosier-Pergrem-Geiger farm stirs a deep connection to roots. It is a tradition borne 176 years ago when William Blue moved his wife, Rebecca Grayless, to 40 acres of land in Elkhart County.
On Aug. 17, The family was recognized as one of 103 “Hoosier Homesteads” by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
“The 40 acres was covered with heavy timber and with much hard work William Blue cleared the land along with additional acres until he became the owner of 280 acres,” recalled Cynthia Pergrem, the fifth-generation farmer.
Pergrem said the original 40 acres was homesteaded on June 1, 1847. The family has carefully held on to the sheep skin deed signed by President James K. Polk.
From William and Rebecca Blue, the farm passed to their son, Benjamin and his wife, Mary Haney who owned the family homestead from 1903 to 1946.
The farm passed to the third generation, LeRoy and Ethel (Wolf) Blue. Ownership passed to their only child, Elizabeth (Betty) Blue and her husband, Eugene V. Moser, becoming the fourth generation.
Cynthis Moser, the fifth generation, and Layton L Pergrem acquired the land in December 2006. Her son Robert Geiger and his wife Nicole are the sixth generation, taking over in 2012.
The Geiger family also owns the original house and acreage. They, including their three children who were 8, 5 and 3 at the time, spent five years restoring the 170-year-old house.
The original house was built from timber harvested on-site. It has been a treasure-trove of memories and tangible links to family heritage. From the hand-hewn wood beams, leaded-glass windows and wood floors with square-headed nails to the horse hair and newspaper used for insulation, the story of their family’s history and tie to the land was uncovered in the process.
“Preservation of the land is more about stewarding what previous generations worked so hard for and improving the homestead, the farm and any additional lands for future generations,” Pergrem said.
“There is great pride knowing this land was given to us by God, our Creator,” she said. “There is also honor and humility in living a lifestyle for the next generation if they choose to continue the family heritage.”
From first being farmed by horse and horse-drawn equipment to a farm where racing horses were raised is just one of the transitions. Where chickens were raised was raised, grain and seed corn operation are now the commodity.
“Continued improvements of tile, irrigation and adding more acres has afforded the farm the ability to stay intact and provide a lifestyle for all of those involved,” Pergrem said.
“Today’s farmer is so misunderstood, as today’s farmer needs to know about reading, writing, arithmetic, science, finance, financial management, genetics, marketing, environmental conditions, biology, computer science, communications, the ability to reach out to help others and the willingness to ask questions and ask for help from others,” she said. “The list is endless of the knowledge farmers must have coupled with the high work ethic and faith in God that is needed to have a successful and profitable operation.”
Pergrem said agriculture is challenging. Those challenges, however, are offset by the intrinsic rewards that come from her family’s connection to the land.
“The ability to raise a family, and see the daily fruits of your labor,” she said, “as well as being a steward for what others have worked hard for before you make all of the challenges worthwhile,” she said.
Those challenges and rewards will soon pass to the seventh generation. The Geigers have three children — Delana, who is attending Taylor University; Bryce, a sophomore at Fairfield High School; and Brooks, who is in 4-H and a member of the Fairfield FFA. Brooks is actively involved in helping on the farm and helping at a local daily farm.