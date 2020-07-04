GOSHEN — Toni Koenig and her sister, Amber Moran, shucked corn under a tree Saturday at their parents’ home in Goshen, preparing for an annual Fourth of July family cook-out complete with fireworks at night.
Their mother, Sherri Koenig, also shucked corn along with aunt and uncle, Dianna and Keith Heiliger. They all sat together in lawn chairs, chatting and laughing. Koenig and Moran’s children played together in a small swimming pool and a water slide set up near the chairs. One of the boys even found an opportunity to photobomb a picture of the sisters shucking corn for this story. Everyone laughed. It was funny. It was fun.
“We generally do something like this every year. We get together and have a cook-out,” Toni Koenig said, adding they also had plans to do a bonfire and shoot off fireworks in the evening. “We normally get together here, and all of our family kind of comes to this one central location.”
While celebrating the holiday at home is an annual event for the Koenig family, many families all around had to make do with smaller, more intimate gatherings this year — an Independence Day relatively muted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local annual events, such as the Cruising Reunion and America’s Freedom Fest, were canceled weeks ago amid restrictions on crowd sizes and calls for social distancing to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus. The Cruising Reunion historically draws a crowd of 15,000 to 20,000 people to downtown Goshen, while Freedom Fest usually attracts about 25,000 people for the air show and fireworks at the Goshen airport, event organizers have estimated.
Throughout the area, cars packed driveways from Goshen to Syracuse, suggesting holiday parties and get-togethers were underway at several homes. Families also packed boats and pontoons for tours of Lake Wawasee.
Since they’re used to celebrating at home, Toni Koenig said the pandemic didn’t really affect the family’s Fourth of July plans. Their traditional Memorial Day trip to Shipshewana was called off this year because of the virus. The family hung out together at her mother’s home instead.
“So, a little different, but a lot of the same as well,” Koenig said.
The day got hot and humid by late morning, but started to cool off in the late afternoon as clouds rolled in and some small, pop-up rain showers doused the area.
“It was a little overcast for a while, so that was nice, beat the real heat of the day. Hopefully it keeps going,” Koenig said.
For their Fourth of July cook-out, she and Moran said they planned to serve mouth-watering favorites such as ribs, chicken wings, hot dogs for the kids, corn on the cob and fruit.
Koenig’s daughter, Payton, fresh out of the pool, was excited for the fireworks show to start at night. Her favorites, she said, “The ones that go up and then they pop.”
