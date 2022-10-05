State Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury (center), presents Brent Kattau (third from left) and Joel Lederman (third from right) with a Heart of a Hoosier Award Sept. 26 at the Elevation Park Model Company’s business location. King honored Kattau and Lederman for their dedication to service in Elkhart County. Also pictured, from left, are Todd Lederman, Kenyon Lederman, Josh Walter and Regan Lehman.