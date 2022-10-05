ELKHART — State Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, recently presented local entrepreneurs Brent Kattau and Joel Lederman of Elevation Park Model Company a Heart of a Hoosier Award honoring their dedication to service.
King presented the award to Kattau and Lederman "to recognize their outstanding kindness, courage, thoughtfulness and transformative involvement in northern Indiana," according to a news release.
The pair launched Elevation Park Model Company in 2021 with a 60,000-square-foot production facility, and "with the goal of creating a team atmosphere where everyone feels valued and are committed to manufacturing high-quality Park Model RVs."
“These two entrepreneurs are building on Elkhart County’s reputation as an RV manufacturing powerhouse,” King said. “Brent and Joel, born and raised in Elkhart, have assembled a passionate, hardworking team. They launched the business in the midst of very unsure times with the pandemic, and are now thriving and providing jobs in our community. They work hard to not only offer quality products, but they are also very dedicated to their family and their faith.”
Kattau and Lederman of Elevation Park Model Company join fellow Heart of a Hoosier Award recipients Hawkins Water Tech, Bob Schrock with DJ Construction, retired Orchard View Elementary School resource officer Doug Edlund, retired educator Tim Luken from Middlebury Community Schools, and Elkhart’s longest-serving council member, Mary Olson, who was awarded posthumously.
To learn more about Elevation Park Model Company, go online to elevationparkmodels.com.