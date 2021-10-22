GOSHEN — A number of local businesses are taking a wait-and-see approach in response to proposed federal vaccination-or-testing rules, calling for all private sector employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations against the coronavirus.
As reported by The Associated Press, the proposed rules, which President Joe Biden announced in September, will require workers to be vaccinated or face weekly testing and will mandate that the businesses offer employees paid time off to get vaccinated. With the potential to affect as many as 80 million workers nationwide, the new rules are the government’s biggest push yet to draw employers into a campaign to vaccinate the country.
As proposed, the requirements will be imposed by the Department of Labor and its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which is drafting an emergency temporary standard to carry out the mandate.
Per the AP, an obscure White House office is expected to give the green light any day to the mandate’s fine print detailing how and when companies will have to require their employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing, though the full enforcement deadline, which could carry penalties of about $14,000 per violation, may not take effect until after the new year.
A LOT OF UNKNOWNS
According to Nick Kieffer, president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, his impressions from talking with local businesses about the impeding new rules is that most are taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to preparations for their future implementation.
“I mean, I think everybody is kind of waiting on what to do,” Kieffer said. “That’s kind of where it is right now. So, until there is some more direction from the White House and the federal government, I think companies are just kind of, I would say, probably preparing, but just not sure what exactly the language and everything is going to be.”
Speaking to any concerns he has been hearing to date, Kieffer pointed to questions from some companies related to how weekly testing requirements will work in the face of lagging test results for those who choose not to be vaccinated.
“You know, testing and getting test results back, there’s still some lag there right now,” Kieffer said. “So, I think there’s some concern as far as how that’s going to work on the employer side of things. So, yeah, just a lot of unknowns still. We’re just kind of keeping watch, and waiting until we get some more clarity from the federal government.”
Jeff Kitson, executive director of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce, noted that with ongoing labor shortages and supply chain issues affecting many local businesses in the area, concerns about Biden’s new vaccination-or-testing rules have essentially been put on the back burner until more details are released by the federal government.
“I can’t tell you what our businesses are going to do,” Kitson said. “They are just running wide open, and I know they’ve encouraged people to get the vaccine. But I don’t know what they’re going to do at this time.
“Honestly, we have not reached out to our business community about this,” he added of the new rules. “They’ve been so busy and so short-handed trying to get employees, and trying to get supply chain, that this is just something that we aren’t worried about in our office. We’re letting every business decide for themselves what they need to do.”
GOVERNOR UNSUPPORTIVE
According to the AP, Republican elected officials from Indiana have been speaking out against Biden’s proposed new rules, calling the actions “authoritarian.”
Following Biden’s announcement, Gov. Eric Holcomb emphasized his support for vaccines, but argued it’s not the state or federal government’s role to mandate them.
“The announcement from President Biden is a bridge too far,” Holcomb said in a statement. “Private businesses should be able to look at their own mission, their staff and their goals and make the decision best for them that will keep their doors open. I believe it is fundamentally a citizen’s right to choose whether or not to get the vaccine. While I wish everyone would get the vaccine, we are a country built on this exact type of freedom.”
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican, also reportedly said he was preparing for potential legal action following the announcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.