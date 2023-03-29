With Easter Sunday coming up April 9, a number of Easter egg hunt events are lined up across Elkhart County and nearby for this weekend and next.
GOSHEN
Crossroads Community Church, 57415 Alpha Drive, is hosting The Easter Eggstravaganza this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free event will feature a petting zoo, egg hunts at 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., face painting, bounce houses, food trucks at cost, and 100,000 eggs and pieces of candy.
Goshen First Church, 214 S. Fifth St., will host “Come see the Easter Bunny” from 6-6:30 p.m. April 7, for Goshen First Fridays. Pick up a free bag of treats.
Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, will host its annual 30,000-plus Easter egg hunt for children age 1 through sixth grade and a teen (seventh to 12th grade) cash and candy drop April 9 with prize registration beginning at 12:45 p.m. and the hunt beginning at 1:30 sharp.
NEW PARIS
An Easter egg hunt will start at 9 a.m. sharp April 8 at New Paris Elementary School, 18665 C.R 46. Hosted by the Lions International, the event is open to kids up to sixth grade, and will include an Easter egg basket and bike giveaway.
ELKHART
Easter Egg hunt for Littles will take place at the Elkhart Public Library, downtown branch, 300 S. Second St., at 10 a.m. April 4, and the Egg Hunt Party at 4 p.m. April 6. To learn more, visit www.myepl.org.
Family Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 3 p.m. April 8 at Harmony at Elkhart, 1129 Parkway Ave. Meet the Easter Bunny and appetizers and drinks will be available.
The month-long Easter egg hunt will take place at select Elkhart City Parks and the Elkhart Environmental Center throughout April. A total of 36 eggs will be spread across city parks and a total of 12 eggs will be hidden at the Elkhart Environmental Center. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/events/589239322654104/589239332654103/?active_tab=about.
NAPPANEE
Rotary Easter Egg Hunt will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. April 8 at the Callander Sportsplex, 1655 Thompson Drive. Open to children ages 9 and younger, with four age groups available, the event will also have a girls and boys bicycle drawing.
WAKARUSA
Countryside Estates Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at 415 N. Elkhart St. Bring a basket, bag or other suitable container. The event is open to children up to age 18.
BRISTOL
An Easter egg hunt is set for 10 a.m. April 9 at the Bristol Public Library, 505 W. Vistula St. There will be separate locations for small and big kids, and collection bags will be provided.
NORTH WEBSTER
The North Webster Church of God Community Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 9:30 a.m. April 8 at Camp Crosley YMCA, 165 EMS T2 Lane.
SYRACUSE
The Lakeside Egg Hunt will take place at Saturday at Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N. Long Drive at 10 a.m. The hunt is for children ages 0-3, starting at 10 a.m.; ages 4-6 at 10:30 a.m.; and ages 7-10 at 11 a.m.
SHIPSHEWANA
The first Easter egg hunt at the Van Buren Hotel, 1175 N. Van Buren St., will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be two groups for children: ages 4 and younger and 5 and older. There will be special golden eggs to receive special prizes. Reindeer Trails food truck will be there serving up food. Contact the hotel for more information at 260-768-7780.