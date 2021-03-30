GOSHEN — Elkhart County highway staff are mapping out a local detour route as the state prepares to shut down part of Ind. 13 for a construction project.
Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie told the Elkhart County commissioners Monday plans in the Indiana Department of Transportation project call for replacing a culvert on Ind. 13 beginning in May and running through July. Presumably, according to an INDOT construction map, the work will take place near C.R. 36.
McKenzie said INDOT staff will post an official detour that includes using U.S. 20 and Ind. 5 between Shipshewana and Ligonier. He also said INDOT realizes most traffic will use local roads to detour around the work instead, and he presented a letter of understanding where the state and county agree there will be a defined local detour using county roads.
McKenzie said if county roads are damaged due to the extra traffic on them, the county can reach an agreement with INDOT to receive a reimbursement for repairs.
Before the board approved the letter, Commissioner Brad Rogers asked about the possibility of marking the local detour to help motorists traveling to the Elkhart County Fair in July. McKenzie said he would look into it.
LANDFILL PERMIT
Among the other business Monday, the commissioners also gave their approval to the Elkhart County Landfill & Solid Waste District's efforts to transfer an isolated wetlands permit into the county’s name.
Landfill Director John Bowers explained the permit was originally in the Waste Management Earthmovers Landfill’s name for about 65 acres of land. Earthmovers had intended to dig a pond on the site and use the dirt as fill soil for its landfill along C.R. 26.
The county and Earthmovers ownership then reached an agreement for a trade, where the landfill acquired the property by providing dirt to Earthmovers, Bowers further explained. However, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management wetlands permit had remained in Earthmovers’ name.
Bowers said the plan is to finalize the transfer of the permit to the county’s name amid work to fill in that pond. He indicated the permit would retroactively cover what’s already been filled in, and the work would resolve the permit.
Bowers anticipates IDEM will conduct a final inspection of the site as part of the transfer process.
The commissioners also approved the appropriation of $600,000 from the Middlebury South East Tax Increment Financing fund to serve as the county’s portion for a project where the county has partnered with the town of Middlebury to expand sewer service in the Westlake neighborhood area.
In another vote, about $36,000 was approved for the county’s Planning and Development Department to work on updating the county geographic information system, as well as hire an intern part-time to help with the process.
Planning and Development also received approval for a $40,000 appropriation. The money would serve as up-front cash as part of the department’s plans to demolish unsafe houses.
Commissioners Suzanne Weirick was absent at Monday’s meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.