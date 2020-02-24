GOSHEN — E. coli levels remained high in some local waterways last year, according to recent data.
Weaver Ditch, Yellow Creek and Dausman Ditch were among waterways where samples tested in an abundance of the bacteria last year. The Elkhart County commissioners received details from a report as they headed the monthly storm water board meeting Monday.
“We still continue to have some very high E. coli levels that are being introduced into our waterways at a greater rate than we mitigated through natural processes,” Elise Pfaff, an environmentalist with the county health department, said.
Pfaff’s 2019 water sample report indicates E. coli levels in Weaver Ditch along C.R. 13 were, at times, about 20,000 times higher than the water quality target. She said several samples showed the bacteria ranging from around 1 million to more than 2 million colony forming units per 100 milliliters of water — a unit of measurement in microbiology involving about half a cup of water. The target is more like a maximum of 235 CFU per 100 milliliters.
“Two hundred and thirty-five and it’s at 2 million? Don’t swim,” Commissioner Suzanne Weirick commented on the figures.
The 235 target figure is body contact standard, Pfaff said.
Several samples from Yellow Creek at Concord High School and along C.R. 138, as well as Dausman Ditch along C.R. 19 near New Paris, showed E. coli levels ranging from 1,000 to more than 63,000 CFU per 100 milliliters, according to the report.
Thirteen sites were tested from May through September last year, including times of dry weather and during wet weather events. The report shows the high E. coli levels indicate they’re coming from illicit discharges into the waterways. An investigation would be needed to find the sources and enforce compliance with environmental regulations, the report states.
E. coli is a bacterium that can come from human and animal waste. Human waste can enter water sources through situations like sewage overflows during storms or malfunctioning septic systems, while livestock waste can reach water through runoff into tile drains, ditches or streams, according to Purdue University.
“It’s a rural county, agricultural in nature. And this just reiterates the issue that county drains, that county ditches catch everything that comes from ground surfaces going to the tiling,” said Bill Hartsuff, the health department’s environmental health supervisor.
He said the E. coli levels are a perennial issue, and accumulating data to address the issue is a slow, expensive process.
COMMISSIONERS BUSINESS
Also Monday, the commissioners approved several highway department requests during their regular board meeting.
In one vote, they signed off on a local public agency contract with the Indiana Department of Transportation for a project to replace Bridge 312 on C.R. 142 above Turkey Creek. A consulting contract for the project was approved earlier this month.
The commissioners also approved transportation manager Charlie McKenzie’s request to advertise for bids to purchase a new chip spreader for the annual chip seal program.
McKenzie said the current machine is 19 years old and was in the shop for much of the program’s season last year. He hopes to receive several bids for a new chip spreader, but also plans to look into the feasibility of renting or leasing one instead. The chip seal program runs approximately three to six weeks, he said.
A new chip spreader could cost approximately $400,000, McKenzie gave as a rough estimate.
