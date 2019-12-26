SYRACUSE — On Jan. 1, Stephanie Freestone and her two daughters will be riding horses in the 2020 Tournament of Roses Parade.
Freestone said she and daughters, Lillian and Lizzy, have been riding horses for about 12 years. The adventure began when her oldest daughter was old enough to join 4-H. Shortly, after that, Freestone began coaching the 4-H drill team. She did that for seven or eight years.
Now the trio are part of the Mid-America Cowgirl Drill Team. Last year they traveled with the team to the Indianapolis 500 and the Kentucky Derby parade.
Now it’s the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. While there, the three will be performing at the Equesfest taking place at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. The event will be televised (recorded, not live) on RFD-TV.
All three will be riding in both events, Freestone said.
When not riding, Freestone works in a transportation office, and both girls go to Fairfield schools. Lillian, 15, is in 10th grade and participates in show choir. Lizabeth, 13, is in eighth grade and serves on the student council.
The Freestones will not be riding their own horses in the parade — they will be renting them, Freestone explained. They will leave Friday for California on a plane and it will be the girls’ first time flying.
She said they are excited to fly and “excited to see all the floats and flowers.”
