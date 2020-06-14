Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in local counties over the weekend.
According to numbers released Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health, Elkhart County, LaGrange County, Noble County and Kosciusko County each reported two new deaths.
The ISDH announced there have been a total of 2,240 coronavirus deaths overall since the start of the pandemic and 39,909 total cases in the state. Health officials say there are another 182 probable deaths, but there was no positive test on record.
The state has administered 348,391 COVID-19 tests overall.
Indiana entered the latest stage of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s reopening plan on Friday, allowing additional businesses to reopen and fill at higher capacities.
Here are the weekend numbers:
Statewide: 39,909 positive cases, up 763; 2,240 deaths, up 26; 348,391 tested, up 13,211 with a positive case rate of 11.5%.
Elkhart County — 2,081 positive cases, up 152; 34 deaths, up two; 14,691 tested.
LaGrange County — 267, up 32; two deaths, zero new; 1,095 tested.
Noble County — 331 positive cases, up 13; 27 deaths, up two; 2,507 tested.
Kosciusko County — 306 positive cases, up 29; two deaths, zero new; 3,029 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,539 positive cases, up 43; 50 deaths, zero new; 18,195 tested.
Marshall County — 301 positive cases, up 25; three deaths, zero new; 2,834 tested.
To find testing locations around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.