Elkhart, Noble, LaGrange, Kosciusko, St. Joseph and Marshall counties are all now at level orange on the Indiana Department of Health's metrics map.
Elkhart and Marshall counties were shown on the department's metrics map Wednesday to be in yellow, but are still at level orange until they have been at yellow for two weeks.
Elkhart County Health Department spokesperson Melanie Sizemore said Elkhart County, under its public health order, still requires groups of 25 or more must have a plan for the gathering reviewed by the health department.
Forms are available on the health department's website, health.elkhartcounty.com, under the "Forms" tab.
County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait said the health department is prepared to receive the plans and get them turned over quickly.
“It’s not that we’re trying to shut you down,” she said. “We just want to make sure you’re doing it safely.”
She anticipates making changes where needed to ensure safe gatherings of up to no more than 50 people. It could be making sure people are masked and socially distanced or that there are separate entrance and exit doors.
And now with Elkhart County at level orange, she wants to keep that downward trend going.
“We’re in such a good place,” Wait said. “It takes everyone doing their part to continue this low level of spread.”
She said the virus won’t be stopped until the vaccination process is pushed. Once the county has seen 70% vaccination, then county officials can start lifting restriction or even the mask mandate.
More vaccinations are coming. The health department is at this point expected to receive 1,500 doses of the vaccine for next week, Wait said, adding that could change. But, if that happens, she expects to open up more appointments.
The age range as of Wednesday was still 70 and older. But, Wait said, it is anticipated that in the next few days, the state will open the age range to 65 and older. That would be 300,000 people statewide. The next step will be 60 to 65, which would be 400,000 people statewide, she said, adding that it will take a while to do vaccines for all of the people in those age groups.
NOBLE COUNTY
For people who are scheduled to receive their COVID-19 vaccination in Noble County, Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff wants people to know that the clinic is located on the lower level of the Noble County Public Library, 813 E. Main St, Albion.
He explained that information coming from the Indiana Department Of Health gives the correct address but states that the vaccination is being given at the Noble County Health Department.
"We have attempted to get this information corrected, but so far we have not had any luck," he stated in a press release.
