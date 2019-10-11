SOUTH BEND — Local cities and counties have achieved SolSmart Gold rankings, meaning they have removed barriers to solar energy market development, according to a new release from the Michiana Area Council of Governments.
Elkhart County, Marshall County and the city of Plymouth have now met national benchmarks for encouraging the growth of solar energy and removing barriers to solar market development, according to MACOG. All three communities have received SolSmart Gold designation, the highest level to be earned. They join more than 300 cities, towns and counties across the country, including Nappanee, Goshen and South Bend, which received their designations in 2017.
Led by The Solar Foundation and the International City/County Management Association, and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office, SolSmart helps local governments make it faster, easier and more affordable to go solar, MACOG stated in its release. The program launched in 2016 and has now achieved its goal of designating at least 300 communities as SolSmart Gold, Silver or Bronze, with designees in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Through the SolSmart program, these communities received no-cost technical assistance and national recognition for their actions to advance solar energy locally.
LOCAL RECOGNITION
All three new MACOG designees were recognized for having efficient permitting and inspection processes, providing information online and training staff on the codes related to solar energy. Both Marshall County and the city of Plymouth have been leaders in online permitting since 2013 and the SolSmart designation recognizes their effective and efficient permitting process, MACOG stated. Marshall County and Plymouth earned a Special Recognition Award for earning more than 60% of the available points in both the inspection and permitting criteria categories and Elkhart County received the award for the inspection category.
The SolSmart process also emphasizes training related to the technology, for inspectors, permitting staff and fire departments. Elkhart County and the city of Plymouth encouraged local fire departments to take training to understand the technology.
"Our firefighters are now more prepared, should they need to respond to a fire where solar panels are present," said Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter.
“The training we received with the solar experts has helped us tremendously in identifying installation issues, code violations while we are doing our permitting and inspections,” added Marshall County’s Building Commissioner Chuck DeWitt.
Also, the news release states Plymouth and Marshall County assisted in expanding the solarize initiative into rural and smaller communities and educational workshops were held in Plymouth and Culver.
