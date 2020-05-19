GOSHEN — Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana State Department of Health has been releasing daily updates on the number of new positive cases and COVID-19-related deaths being reported by counties across the state. But what exactly does “COVID-19-related” mean when it comes to a person’s cause of death?
To help answer that question, The Goshen News recently spoke with Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott and Noble County Coroner Joan Cripe to get some clarification on how exactly someone makes it onto that list. Noble County had 20 such deaths and Elkhart County 23 as of Monday.
“What I can tell you from the coroner’s office standpoint is, if they pass away and they have either had a recent positive COVID-19 test, or, they haven’t had a test yet, and we have to test them, and if it comes back positive, then COVID-19 will be listed on the death certificate,” Elliott said of the process. “Now, up to this point, the (Elkhart County) coroner’s office has only tested two people, and only had one positive. On all the death certificates that we’ve done, we’ve only had one that we’ve put COVID-19 on.
“I think the county has just over 20 COVID-19-related deaths reported at this point. So, those other ones are either people that have died in a nursing home facility or in a hospital, and their death certificates have been signed by a doctor,” he added. “With those, the coroner’s office was not involved.”
Speaking to the “COVID-19-related” designation of the deaths being reported by the state, Elliott said the deaths are listed that way due to the fact that in most cases, such deaths are not the direct result of the COVID-19 virus, but of complications arising from having the virus, such as sudden respiratory arrest.
“If you’ve seen a death certificate, there are four lines for us to put cause of death,” Elliott said. “What we’re being recommended to do is have COVID-19 on there, but not be the first cause of death, because the thing we list first for cause of death is the most recent cause of their death, whether it be respiratory arrest, or cardiac death, or something like that. And then further down the list we would list COVID-19.”
According to Cripe, not all bodies now coming to the coroner’s office are tested for COVID-19. Such testing is reserved only for those who meet certain virus-related criteria, such as a recent history of shortness of breath, cough, fever, having been in direct contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, etc.
“For example, if there’s a resident in a nursing home, if they pass away, and they have not been tested for COVID-19, I go in and test them. But if they pass away and they already tested positive, then of course we don’t test them again,” Cripe said. “Of course, we don’t test the car accident victims or anything. But anybody who might have represented with fever, chills, nausea, cough, any of those that might have had those symptoms, we might test.”
As for how testing currently happens within their offices, both coroners noted that they now have the ability to conduct the COVID-19 tests in-house, though the samples still require processing at a designated lab in order to determine a positive or negative result.
“We’ve been provided some testing kits from the state department of health. So, if we suspect that COVID-19 could have played a role in their death, we do the test ourselves, we ship it to Indianapolis to the Indiana State Department of Health, they test it, and then we get the results back online,” Elliott said. “The last one I did, I think from the time I shipped it, it was four days later until I got the results back. So, they’re turning them around pretty quick right now.”
Once a death has been determined to be COVID-19-related, the case is then reported to the local health department, which in turn compiles the local statistics and reports them to the Indiana State Department of Health, Elliott explained.
To view the state’s most recent COVID-19 statistics, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm.
