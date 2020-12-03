GOSHEN — The cities of Goshen, Elkhart and Nappanee could move to form “enforcement teams” to help ensure local businesses and organizations are meeting the county’s COVID-19 control orders, including face mask requirements.
As those plans develop, Elkhart County police will not be part of enforcing the local health orders, the sheriff has stated.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins each plan to go before their city’s councils during special meetings Monday, according to a joint news release issued by the cities Thursday. The mayors are expected to propose ordinances to support the new county ordinance, which sets fines for violating the health orders.
“The ordinances, which recognize and support the adoption of Elkhart County’s Public Health Orders 05-2020 and 06-2020, as well as Restated County Ordinance 2020-38, authorize the mayors to designate enforcement teams to help implement the terms of the county ordinance within each city’s boundaries,” the release states.
The Elkhart County commissioners Monday passed the new ordinance, adding a structure of civil fines for businesses and organizations found to violate orders, including a requirement for face mask usage, issued by the Elkhart County Health Department earlier this year.
The ordinance, which takes effect Dec. 17, calls for first-time violators to work with health department staff on complying with the rules. But a second violation could lead to fines of up to $2,500. Three or more violations could result in fines of up to $5,000.
“We are concerned for the safety and well-being of our residents, and so we’ve worked hard to find ways to slow the impact of the pandemic in our communities,” Jenkins said in the release. “Our hope is the residents in our cities and towns will step up and take personal responsibility through their actions to help keep their families, friends and neighbors safe.”
Though the new county ordinance adds teeth to health orders, the mayors pointed out the intent is to better educate violators on slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
“We all want to emphasize that these measures have been put in place to cultivate an understanding of how this pandemic is affecting those who live in our county and the ways we can help get rid of the virus from our community,” Roberson said in the release. “Our focus is to be helpful and informative, not punitive.”
As the joint release went out, Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel also issued a news release Thursday, indicating that enforcement of the new ordinance will not be a police action involving his office.
Saying he recognizes the issues that COVID mitigation has created, and that local leaders are addressing such challenges “as they see fit,” Siegel pointed out he’s concerned about the fines in the new ordinance.
“I do have concerns with the enforcement portion of this ordinance and the impact it may have on our citizens. Due to these concerns, enforcement of this ordinance will be left to the officials who are charged with its enforcement. My officers will not take part in the direct enforcement of the ordinance,” Siegel said in his release. “In addition, I am instructing my officers to use extreme caution when responding to any potential disturbances related to the enforcement of this ordinance and actions they may need to take. I will be monitoring these issues and fully expect that during the implementation of this ordinance that everybody’s rights will be respected.”
Siegel also encouraged residents to “do their part,” wear face masks and follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as advice by local health care professionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.