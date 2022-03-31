MIDDLEBURY — A Middlebury church is attempting to bring to life to one of Leonardo da Vinci’s most famous paintings.
Around 1495, da Vinci was commissioned to paint the walls of an Italian church and convent known as Santa Maria del Grazie, “Holy Mary of Grace.” In the dining room, he painted one of the most famous works of all time, “The Last Supper,” which is said to spotlight the moment in which Jesus Christ announces to his 12 disciples that one of them will betray him.
Pleasant Ridge Christian Fellowship church is inviting the community to attend its one-of-a-kind dramatization of the Last Supper in honor of Holy Week.
“Basically, what we’re trying to do is a freeze frame of this painting, if you will,” said Worship Pastor Jesse Maurer. “The play itself, each disciple is going to come to life for a few moments. It culminates with that question: ‘Is it I, Lord?’ Basically it’s them reflecting on their time with Jesus and also that he’s just said that ‘one of you will betray me.’”
The play, lasting roughly an hour will feature monologues from each of the 12 disciples, as well as songs and theatrical works that attempt to address the capacity for sin in everyone.
“In our humanity, we can be tempted and ‘for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” Maurer said, quoting Romans 3:23 ESV.
The script comes from a church in Washington and was modified to fit the needs of the cast.
Pleasant Ridge Christian Fellowship church leaders added scenes, including the washing of the disciples’ feet, choosing Judas, Peter and John to focus on, to create a story that more fully encapsulates the tale they hope to tell.
“[The play] begs to the audience to identify with one of the disciples and say to yourself, ‘Is it me?’ What’s in me that could have walked with Jesus for three and a half years and still betray him. What’s the thing inside of me that could have done that? Each disciple had their own doubts, their own fear. They had their own confidence, and we’re kind of looking at that in one freeze-frame moment.”
As a smaller congregation — their average Sunday service sees roughly 65 people, Pleasant Ridge Christian Fellowship decided it was important to host their program at a time when as many people as possible could attend. The program will take place Thursday, April 14, and Saturday, April 16, rather than Good Friday, April 15.
“We want to allow people to go to their own Good Friday services because most churches have those and we thought this would be something unique that we could offer as an outreach to invite people that are ‘churched’ to take a fresh look at the Passion of the Christ, and also for people that are ‘unchurched’ and not familiar with Jesus at all to come and get a different take,” Maurer said. “We all have our experiences with church people and Jesus and God and all of that, but we’ve got a different take here that I don’t think a lot of people are going to be familiar with.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. for Living Last Supper on both April 14 and 16, with the play beginning at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Call the church office at 574-584-6744 to reserve a seat.
Visit https://www.lifeattheridge.church/livinglastsupper for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.