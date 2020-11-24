GOSHEN — Thanksgiving during a pandemic means free meals won’t be shared inside a local church this year. Instead, food will be to-go, and less of it will be available. At the same time, another organization is stepping up to also serve people for the holiday.
First United Methodist Church has adjusted plans from hosting visitors and serving holiday dinners in the building at 214 S. Fifth St., as has been tradition for the past several years, to running a drive-thru service for the sake of social distancing.
Meanwhile, the Goshen VFW Post 985 will offer both carryout and in-person dining for anyone who wishes to partake.
At First United, the drive-thru will open at 11 a.m. Thursday.
“This year we are only doing the drive-thru, and then the delivery which we’ve done in the past,” said Hannah Hochstetler, the church’s office administrator and communications director.
Hochstetler said the food will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis in the line. She recommended a sooner-than-later approach since the line will be open until supplies run out.
And the supply of meals — made up of turkey and other holiday staples — will be about half of what they’ve been in years past. Hochstetler said 300 dinners will be prepared this year, compared to the approximately 600 or so the church has usually provided in the past.
The decrease, she believes, is due to fewer people making the food — a limited number of volunteers is allowed in the building while COVID-19 cases continue piling up locally. And no visitors will be allowed in to pick up to-go orders.
Of the 300 meals being planned, Hochstetler said about 89–100 of them, or about one-third, have already been reserved for delivery orders. About another 50 have been requested for the Elkhart County Clubhouse along South Fifth Street.
Hochstetler said drive-thru meals aren’t guaranteed. Those seeking to pick up food from First United Methodist, she said, should enter the line through the church’s parking lot and follow the back alley to the old preschool entrance. There, a volunteer will deliver meals to vehicles in the line. Drivers should then exit the alley via Jefferson Street, she said.
Reservations for food delivery are no longer being taken as the deadline to make such orders expired Monday, she said.
VFW THANKSGIVING
At the VFW, dinner is set to run from noon–3 p.m. at the hall, 1201 W. Pike St., said canteen manager Jerri Stutzman. Visitors can either grab carryout orders or sit down and eat. She said seating is spaced to meet social distancing requirements.
Stutzman said anybody is welcome to join them for the holiday.
“It’s for anybody. Originally, I was set up for people who had no where to go or nobody to be with,” Stutzman said.
Dinner will apparently be on the house as Stutzman said a person has already purchased “quite a bit” of food to supply the VFW for the event. She said meals will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, corn casserole, green bean casserole, rolls and a lot of desserts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.