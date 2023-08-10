GOSHEN — Marvin Bartel has been working in ceramics for over 50 years.
He owns a ceramic studio in Goshen and has been a pivotal part of the art community. Now, his work in ceramics is being celebrated.
The Haan Museum in Lafayette is hosting an exhibition with Bartel’s work from 1970 to 2000 to celebrate all the art he made in Goshen. The exhibit, which began June 9, has 42 of Bartel’s pieces.
Viewers can see his off-beat inventions regarding ordinary life, including a swivel chair and a laundry hamper he made from clay. Bartel even made his own working pottery wheels to help his students during his time teaching in Goshen.
Bartel worked at Goshen College from 1970 to 2002, teaching courses in art education, ceramics, architectural design and more.
Although he retired from full-time teaching, even today, Bartel is still a part of the Goshen Clay Artist Guild, and he volunteers at the clay studio at Greencroft Retirement Center.
The exhibit in Bartel’s honor will be open to the public until Aug. 26.
For more information about The Haan, visit thehaan.org or call 765-742-6449.