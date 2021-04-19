ANGOLA — It is never too late to tell your story, as Stanley Yoder, an Angola resident whose first children’s book, “Grandpa I Wanna go Fishing,” was published this February by Austin Macauley Publishers proves.
Yoder surprised himself when he first came up with the idea to write down the story that had been in his family for years.
“It was really a sudden thing, I had never discussed it with my three grown children just with my grandchildren,” Yoder said. “One afternoon two years ago in March on a dreary day I sat down and wrote in about two hours and thought maybe this is something that could be published. Then, I found Austin Macauley publishing in London and it sort of came together from there.”
Yoder has a bachelor’s degree, a master’s in electrical engineering and a doctoral degree in computer engineering. He spent 29 years teaching electrical and computer engineering while working at Yoder Construction LLC, now owned by his son. He still works on construction projects doing electrical and carpentry, mainly from January to March, in his woodworking shop.
While working construction was once at the forefront of his daily schedule, Yoder now spends more leisure time with his wife and their nine grandchildren on their beautiful and ever-changing property. The property also features the treehouse he built with his family in two days, making an appearance at the beginning of the story.
Tasks such as adding a small wetland area into his backyard and creating nine handmade birdhouses with the initials of his grandchildren have kept him busy in the face of the pandemic.
The book’s marketing plans were held up due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which left Yoder at a loss during the book’s initial stages. Still, he remains proud of his drive to finally put a classic family story together for their future generations to cherish.
“I tried to help him a little early on but he seemed to know what he was doing and how he wanted the story to go,” shared his wife, Barb, a former elementary school teacher. “It is interesting to me because it is a story that spans many generations. It is different from stories like the Berenstain Bears, which our grandchildren love, but still it is a story that the kids love.”
While compiling the book ended up being a prolonged process spanning from April 2019 until late this February, Yoder is pleased with how the story came together.
“I think the illustrations are just awesome,” he said. “I described what I wanted with each illustration. I had one request, that it be realistic. I would love to meet the illustrator because to me they did a really good job.”
Throughout writing the story, Yoder expressed a drive to write the story in a way that would connect easily with not only his own family but also parents and grandparents all around.
“My hope would be that a child would say to their own parents/grandparents: ‘Did that ever happen to you? Do you have brothers?’” he said. “I was hoping it would happen naturally. I didn’t want to show or tell my grandkids how to live. I just wanted to share experiences.”
He also worked to create a story that was engaging and relabeled the children of varying ages. He added details such as the sleepover with his grandchildren in the treehouse, something most kids find exciting.
“There is also a scene early on when we are walking to the treehouse where one of the kids says I have a big frog and the other one says he caught on that was bigger,” Yoder said.
His grandchildren have even had the opportunity to share the story with their classmates. Furthermore, his youngest granddaughter, Caroline, loves parroting lines from the story back to him, making the story an authentic family experience.
“We live the dream here,” his daughter-in-law Emily Yoder said. “We have our in-laws in the backyard and our kids have a pretty good life here. They have really enjoyed having the book. At first, we didn’t believe him. We thought he was joking when he revealed the book. It is that story that you sit around and listen to as kids but you don’t always get it written down and now we have that.”
While Yoder is very proud of writing his story for future generations to share, he doesn’t view it as his greatest accomplishment.
“I never thought of myself as a writer,” Yoder concluded. “I am most proud of my kids because they are all very successful and teaching was also very rewarding to me. It is neat to spend time with my grandkids now that I have more time.”
