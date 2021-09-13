NAPPANEE — Randy Yoder, founder of R. Yoder Construction, had been a staunch supporter of the Nappanee and Wakarusa communities and as such, he was chosen to be the grand marshal of the Apple Festival last year, had the festival taken place.
Yoder passed away in September 2020, the Apple Festival Core Committee said they opted to honor him this year because he was “a true leader and beacon of light and hard work.” His wife Beth and family will accept that honor.
Donna Persing, president of the Nappanee Apple Festival Core Committee, said they chose Yoder because of “all that he’s done in the community. He’d always been a great advocate for the community and the school system. He was a staunch supporter of Wa-Nee Schools and was always a big supporter of the festival, and we always try to look for people who have the best interests of the community in mind.”
As far as Persing knows this is the second time the grand marshal honor was presented posthumously. A few years ago it was presented to Chuck Grimm after his death and the family stepped in to accept the honor that year.
Yoder grew up in Goshen and Beth in Bremen. When they married in 1975 they decided that Nappanee was middle ground for them to settle in. They have four children — Jason, Brad, Kevin and Karla — and nine grandchildren.
Prior to settling in Nappanee, they had very few friends in the city but their reach in the community and friendships grew over time. Yoder started R. Yoder Construction in 1978 and it is now run by their three sons, who continue to be a part of the community by doing major construction projects in Nappanee and Wakarusa.
“Relationships with the local community are just precious,” Yoder stated in an interview last year.
Despite sometimes helping with the Nappanee Apple Festival, being a longtime sponsor, being involved at NorthWood High School, president of the Captain’s Club and president of the 4-H Swine Club when their kids were involved in 4-H, they stated they weren’t as personally involved in the community as much as through their business because their family and missions were their highest priorities. Instead their way of being involved in the community was by being involved in church and in their children and grandchildren’s lives to pass on a legacy of loving God and loving others.
Prior to Yoder’s death last year, he was the president of the board and heavily involved for years at Men for Missions in Greenwood, along with being involved with missions at Nappanee Missionary Church. Along with missions, Randy and Beth led a small church class called Servant’s Heart at Nappanee Missionary Church and Beth is involved in the choir and a woman’s Bible study.
According to the press release provided by the Nappanee Apple Festival, it was mentioned repeatedly how blessed they felt with their lives, their family, their friends, community and ability to give back by God, and how humbled and honored to be the grand marshals for the Nappanee Apple Festival.
