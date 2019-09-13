Women’s Council to hear about domestic violence
ELKHART — The Women’s Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host a luncheon Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 3401 Plaza Court.
The program will feature Anne Wagner-Angel, licensed mental health counselor and former director of Elkhart County’s domestic violence shelter. Her presentation, Love Doesn’t Have to Hurt, will focus on domestic violence awareness, including recognizing the signs, how to get help, and teen dating violence.
The cost to attend is $15 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members. Register at www.elkhart.org by Tuesday.
For more information about the Women’s Council luncheons, contact Kathy Cardwell, Staff Liaison to the Women’s Council, kcardwell@elkhart.org.
Interra hires VP of project management
GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union has hired Dolores Bingham, Edwardsburg, Michigan, as the vice president of enterprise project management.
In her position at Interra, Bingham will interact with staff and vendors to determine project implementation strategies.
Bingham graduated from Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, where she earned a bachelor of business administration degree, majoring in computer information systems. She is also a trained tax preparer for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program through the United Way.
Elkhart Plastics earns high ranking
SOUTH BEND — Elkhart Plastics Inc. has been ranked in the Top 10 for overall rotomolding sales in North America in Plastics News’ 2019 Rotational Molders Ranking report. It is the four year in a row the company has earned the ranking.
EPI ranks No. 7 in overall rotomolding sales out of 99 companies included in the report, according to a news release from the company. While the company maintains its rank from last year, sales figures grew from $96.1 million to $110.2 million in the past year.
Plastics News released the rankings report in August based on data from fiscal year 2018.
“I’m thankful to our dedicated employees across the country who work hard daily to drive our success,” Jack Welter, CEO of EPI, said. “Our ranking reflects the team’s dedication to providing strong customer service and producing innovative, high-quality products.”
During 2018, EPI expanded its footprint by adding a facility in Atlantic, Iowa. Additionally, the company has grown its custom applications and its proprietary brands, including the TUFF Series intermediate bulk containers, KONG Coolers, Connect-A-Dock, and DEF Tanks. The company also celebrated its 30th anniversary in November 2018.
EPI has six facilities across the country, including its headquarters in South Bend and manufacturing locations in Elkhart and Middlebury.
Farmers State Bank makes donations
LAGRANGE — Farmers State Bank has made donations to local organizations from funds raised through its Blue Button Jean-erosity program. The program allows employees to wear blue jeans on specific days for a small monetary donation.
Farmers State Bank’s second quarter 2019 Blue Button Jean-erosity donations were made to the Therapeutic Riding Center of Steuben County and Friends of the LaGrange County Drug Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.