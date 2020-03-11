New tourism, activity guide available
ELKHART — Craftsmanship, the creative and collaborative spirit, and the beauty of Elkhart County are all featured in the 2020 Area Guide published by the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The 72-page guide, featuring 145 tourism and hospitality partners from Elkhart County’s six cities and towns and rural spaces, is being distributed throughout the Midwest to travel- and tourism-related venues, as well as to recipients throughout the U.S. upon request, a news release from the ECCVB states. This year, 175,000 copies of the guide have been printed. Copies of the Area Guide are also available free at the Elkhart County Visitor Center, 3421 Cassopolis St., as well as dozens of local businesses, and it is also available as a digital download.
In addition, the Area Guide makes extensive use of the new destination brand, Well Crafted, shining the spotlight on the makers of Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Middlebury, Bristol, Wakarusa and Shipshewana, as well as the experiences and sights that make each community a delight for visitors and a great place for residents and businesses to call home, the news release states.
This year also marks the launch of the newly revised Heritage Trail audio driving tour, which will soon to be available on CD, flash drive or digital download.
Interra Credit Union expands to LaGrange
LAGRANGE — Interra Credit will build a new office in LaGrange, according to Amy L. Sink, Interra CEO.
“After completing multiple studies the past two years, we found LaGrange to be a great community that aligns positively with Interra’s mission,” Sink said in a news release. Interra Credit Union is the only credit union serving LaGrange County.
“We are excited to provide a convenient office to our current members and look forward to serving new members,” Sink added.
Work on the building will begin by late spring. The office will include a lobby, drive-up, night depository and an ATM. Along with full-service banking capabilities, services to the community will also include technology convenience, including online and mobile banking and local lending for consumers, mortgage, agribusiness and commercial needs.
The new branch will be located just east of the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ind. 9 with an anticipated opening date of late 2020.
Interra is headquartered in Goshen and operates 15 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties.
Superintendents will provide updates
ELKHART — The Education/Career Development Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host a breakfast with the Superintendents of Elkhart Community Schools, Baugo Community Schools and Concord Community Schools as the featured speakers.
Steve Thalheimer, Elkhart Community Schools; Byron Sanders, Baugo Community Schools; and Denise Seger, Concord Community Schools have been asked to provide updates on their school systems.
The event will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at IUSB Elkhart Center, 125 E. Franklin St. The program will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The council has prepared questions for the superintendents and then, if there is time, they will take questions from the audience.
