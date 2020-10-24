Chris Ott honored for service at DJ Construction
GOSHEN — Chris Ott was recently recognized for his 25 years of service at DJ Construction.
Ott joined DJ in 1995 as a laborer, progressing through his career and is currently a superintendent.
DJ CEO Bob Schrock said, “Chris is a great example of what can happen when someone comes into DJ Construction with good soft-skills like work ethic, respect for authority, and time management and then develops himself to match our core values of integrity, relationships, commitment and excellence. We hired him right out of high school in 1995 and today he is a skilled superintendent, leading the on-site construction of significant projects in our community. I am proud of Chris and the way that he represents DJ Construction with patience and a soft-spoken manner.”
Ott is a 1995 graduate of Goshen High School, and lives in Goshen with his wife, Sigrid, and daughter, Elexis. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting and fishing.
As he reflected on his career with DJ, Ott said “My time at DJ has been a great experience. It’s a great company that really takes care of its employees.” Some of Ott’s notable clients and projects include Hubbard Hill, Oaktree Community Church, Eby Ford, Goshen Motors, ADEC, Greencroft, Great Lakes Forest Products and Bethel University.
In honor of his 25th anniversary, DJ Construction gifted Ott a 25-year watch and will send the Ott family on a vacation in the future.
Broadband company adds to fiber optic network
ELKHART — Elkhart-based Surf Broadband Solutions completed the installation of 28.5 miles of fiber optic network in September. The work took place across Surf’s network in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
Factoring in weekends, Surf’s construction crews were able to average 1.3 miles of fiber installation per day. All of Surf’s fiber network is installed underground in secure conduit. The main fiber optic cables installed consist of hundreds of strands of individual fiber.
According to Surf’s President Gene Crusie, the rate of expansion will continue into the future. “For every mile of fiber we construct, we have another 10 miles lined up in the planning and/or permitting stages.”
Surf’s September construction projects encompassed a range of different community, private business and residential fiber needs. Construction projects in Michigan extended fiber optic into rural residential areas with little to no access to any other broadband service. Illinois construction projects focused on residential broadband, as well as high capacity networks for several school districts. Indiana initiatives also included homes and school districts, along with large scale builds for industrial parks.
Eric Rydin now controller at Brock Grain Systems
MILFORD — Eric Rydin has been named business unit controller for Brock Grain Systems. Rydin’s responsibilities include cost accounting, financial reporting and operational results.
Rydin first joined CTB in 2019 as multi-site financial controller for Brock’s subsidiary companies of LeMar Industries in Des Moines and Sheffield, Iowa, and Midwest Bearing and Supply in Des Moines, and for Brock’s Kansas City, Missouri, facility. Prior to his employment with CTB, he gained nearly 15 years of experience working in controller and financial analyst roles for leading industrial manufacturers.
Rydin is a native of Barrington, Illinois. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. He currently resides in Ankeny, Iowa.
Maple Leaf Farms offers virtual tours
LEESBURG — Maple Leaf Farms is offering a farm-to-fork virtual tour series that focuses on transparency and the company’s commitment to operating responsibly.
In a news release, the company said its, #MLFarmToFork social media campaign will highlight the company’s vertically integrated structure through video tours of its duck farms, hatchery, feed mill and food processing operations.
“Now more than ever consumers want to understand how their food is produced and reaches their plates,” said Maple Leaf Farms Marketing Manager Olivia Tucker. “Our virtual tours will provide a behind-the-scenes look into our processes and the opportunity to connect the dots starting with the farm. We’ll be showing how our ducks are raised in barns, how we formulate their duck feed, and the many precautions we take to protect their health.”
The virtual tours are part of year-long effort to provide customers with a look at the company’s production practices and commitment to animal well-being. In addition to hatchery, farm and feed mill videos, the company will share insight into its food processing operations and how products are packaged for retail markets.
“Our people do a great job of caring for our ducks and ensuring the safety of our food products, and we are proud to highlight their work through this campaign,” said Tucker. “We encourage anyone who wants to learn more about how we oversee each step of the process of bringing birds to market — our story behind the duck — to follow Maple Leaf Farms on Facebook and Instagram.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.