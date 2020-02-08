T&T Fertilizer Joins Ceres Solutions
GOSHEN — T&T Fertilizer, 65058 C.R. 15, has joined Ceres Solutions Cooperative and will be renamed Ceres Goshen Agronomy.
Ceres Solutions is an agribusiness cooperative, serving farmers with inputs and services, including seed, technology, custom application, crop nutrition, recommendations and plant health services. The company also supplies CountryMark diesel fuel, gasoline, lubes and propane gas. The co-op’s services are available to non-members, a news release states.
“We look forward to this new era of service to our customers, (and) we also greatly appreciate the leadership of Tom Lechlitner, who has been a valued supplier in local agriculture for so many years. Through this transition, Tom’s primary concern has been to ensure employees and customers will be well served in this new arrangement,” said Brian Glass, Ceres Solutions Agronomy region manager.
Jackie Mullet has been named manager for Goshen Agronomy customers.
The staff at Goshen Agronomy will host an open house Feb. 20. Ceres Solutions agronomists and other staff will be on site for the open house.
The news release state Mullet’s email will be changing to jmullet@ceres.coop
Bill Knebel joins CTB Inc.
MILFORD — Bill Knebel has been named director of financial planning and operational analysis for CTB Inc., according to Randy Eveler, vice president and chief financial officer for CTB.
Knebel will provide planning support to CTB’s grain and developing business segments. His responsibilities include researching and preparing deeper analysis of those business operations with the goal of assisting them to implement actions providing long-term operational efficiencies. Additionally, Knebel will also complete special projects and play a role with acquisition-related due diligence and subsequent business integrations.
Prior to joining CTB, Knebel gained nearly 10 years of experience in various financial roles, including that of internal auditor and finance supervisor. He most recently held the positions of financial planning and analysis manager, as well as senior financial analyst for leading manufacturers.
He has earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business in Bloomington.
Knebel is a native of South Bend, and resides in Granger.
School superintendent to speak at breakfast
GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Diane Woodworth will speak on the state of the school district at the Feb. 19 Wake Up, Goshen! breakfast sponsored by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce.
The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Bread & Chocolate Catering & Event Center in the Old Bag Factory, 1100 Chicago Ave.
Cost is $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight. To make reservations, call the chamber at 574-533-2102.
Senior community inspection free of deficiencies
ELKHART — American Senior Communities said in a news release that East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation has received a deficiency-free annual state inspection. The company said the score was the best a senior community can achieve.
Operated by American Senior Communities at 1900 Jeanwood Dr., the community includes Moving Forward Rehabilitation, Auguste’s Cottage Memory Care, hospice, respite, skilled nursing and long-term care.
“Without this team’s high level of dedication and commitment, a deficiency-free survey would not be possible,” Chief Operating Officer David Stordy said.
