Patrick’s 1Q profit reaches $47.5 million
ELKHART — Patrick Industries Inc. Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $47.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $2.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.80 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.
The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $850.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $729.4 million.
Patrick Industries shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
Polaris opens Syracuse boat plant
ELKHART — Hurricane deck-boats has started production in a new facility in Syracuse. The facility will be used to increase the production capacities of the Hurricane deck-boat lineup.
In a news release, the company said the property includes a 120,000-square-foot production plant, as well as 20,000 square feet of shipping and warehousing space. The expansion to this facility, already owned by parent company Polaris Boat Group, will result in an addition of 50 to 60 new staff in direct, indirect and supervisory roles. The facility is located at 300 W. Chicago St.,
Meadow Brook Barn hosting Barn Fest
GOSHEN — Meadow Brook Barn staff will host a vintage market today and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The event will have more than 60 local vendors selling antiques, boutique items, handmade goods, sweets and much more, according to the company. There will also be food trucks and live music on the grounds at 16263 C.R. 22.
Wienermobile visiting local Walmarts
GOSHEN — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will visit Elkhart and Goshen Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The public is invited to view the 27-foot-long specialty vehicle. Those visiting the vehicle can take photos and receive some Wiener Whistles, the company stated in a news release.
Today the Wienermobile will be at Walmart, 175 C.R. 6, Elkhart. Saturday the vehicle will be at the Goshen Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E. and Sunday the Wienermobile will be at Goshen’s north Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.
Hours of each visit will be 1 to 7 p.m.
Nursing expo today
GRANGER — Beacon Health System is hosting its annual Nursing Career Expo from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the Beacon Central Office, 3245 Health Drive.
Social distancing measures will be in place and PPE will be required and provided upon entry. Beacon Central Office is located south of Cleveland Road near Capital Avenue and the Indiana Toll Road entrance.
While the Expo is primarily focused on RNs, LPNs, and nursing assistants, the company said in a news release anyone interested in working at Beacon is invited to attend. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about current and future job openings, pay and benefits at Beacon.
Beacon provides on-the-job training for nursing assistants, so experience is not necessary for this position. Nursing leaders and Talent Acquisition Partners will be available Friday to answer all questions.
A light pre-packaged lunch and beverages will be available at the Nursing Career Expo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.