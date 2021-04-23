Waterford Crossing resuming tours
GOSHEN — Waterford Crossing Senior Living, 1212 Waterford Circle, will resume tours of available apartments April 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to information in a news release, tours need to be scheduled to ensure that COVID-19 safety protocols are followed. Participants will need to answer a COVID-19 questionnaire, have their temperature taken and wear a mask as well as maintain appropriate social distancing.
Lisa Zollinger, community services representative, said, “Many people have been waiting for the COVID situation to improve and to get vaccinated to move into assisted living. We have had a big increase in interest and wanted to allow individuals to see available apartments in person now that our residents have been vaccinated.”
Waterford Crossing will continue to offer virtual tours for those unable to attend the live tours. To schedule your live or virtual tour or for more information call Lisa at 574-536-0313.
Café at hospital reopens to public
LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Terrace Café has reopened to the public.
Information from the LaGrange Chamber of Commerce states visitors for the Terrace Café will need to enter the hospital via the front entrance or emergency room entrance. Diners will be asked screening questions, but will not need to be arm banded as visitors. The diners will be asked to only go directly to the dining space and not remain in common areas or visit patients in the hospital.
Masks will be required while Café visitors are in the common areas and cafeteria line and should only be removed while eating.
