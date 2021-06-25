Three join Interra board
GOSHEN — Laurie Nafziger, Doug Nisley and Jodi Spataro have joined Interra credit union’s board of directors as associate directors.
Nafziger is president and CEO of Oaklawn Psychiatric Center, which serves as the community mental health center for Elkhart and St. Joseph counties. She has served on a variety of boards in Elkhart County, currently including Horizon Education Alliance.
Nisley is a retired partner from accounting firm Crowe. While at Crowe, Nisley was the food and beverage industry leader for the country and served as an assurances partner during his tenure. He also served on Crowe’s board of directors. He currently serves on the boards of The Goshen Theater Inc. as treasurer, the Elkhart River Restoration Association, the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County – Goshen Club, and the Goshen Dam Pond Economic Improvement District.
Spataro is chief advancement officer at the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. Spataro joined the foundation in 2005 and oversees its development, donor services, marketing, communications and professional advisor’s outreach.
Godfrey Marine receives half century award
ELKHART — Godfrey Marine, manufacturer of Godfrey pontoon and Hurricane deck boats has been recognized for its 63-year longevity in manufacturing and service to its employees, community and the state. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb awarded 101 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half Century Business Award.
“We are proud to be selected by Gov. Holcomb and the IEDC (Indiana Economic Development Corp.) for recognition of our long history of service,“ said Ben Duke, who leads the Godfrey and Hurricane businesses. “While our products may be marketed globally, we have always felt a powerful connection to our community and every one of our employees is part of a strong team. We are looking forward to many more years of service.”
Bank donates to club
ELKHART — Centier Bank recently presented a $500 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County to help sponsor its Colors for Kids Family Fun Run and Walk event, taking place Saturday.
The event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Brady Clubhouse. The event will take place in Elkhart’s Central Park, featuring a group warm-up, color stations, music, and more. Runners and walkers of all speeds and abilities will be in attendance.
Kosciusko Chamber receives state recognition
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce recently received a 2021 Innovative Excellence Award from the Indiana Chamber Executives Association.
A news release from the chamber states ICEA annually recognizes chambers across Indiana for their accomplishments. The Kosciusko Chamber was awarded for creating To Go Kosciusko, a Facebook page supporting local restaurants that has reached nearly 13,000 members. In addition, the chamber’s was recognized for implementing Kosciusko Cash, a community gift certificate program that has resulted in more than $125,000 spent at Kosciusko County businesses in the first six months. At the ICEA annual conference, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce was also recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Indiana Chamber of the Year.
Council on Aging has new board member
ELKHART — The Council on Aging of Elkhart County Inc., recently appointed a new member to its Board of directors.
“We are excited to welcome Sharon Hirstein, a very talented individual, to our Board as we take our organization to the next level to meet the needs of the growing senior population in Elkhart County,” said CoA, CEO David Toney. “Mrs. Hirstein’s extensive experience in business and community service along with her passion for serving seniors will be instrumental in our success meeting the growing need.”
Sharon Hirstein is the owner of the Elkhart Audiology Rehab LLC. She is a board certified audiologist and has owned and operated her business for the last 11 years.
Meade Septic Supply a new distributor
GOSHEN — Meade Septic Supply LLC, has been named the principal Indiana distributor of SludgeHammer aerobic bacteria treatment units. SludgeHammer
SludgeHammer is headquartered in Petoskey, Michigan, and manufacturers a 42-pound aerobic bacteria treatment unit that is placed in a septic tank to circulate the wastewater, encouraging the growth of beneficial aerobic bacteria which consume nutrients in the wastewater.
Ben’s will give away pretzels
ELKHART — Ben’s Soft Pretzels will hold its “Salute to Service” promotion in July and give away free pretzel certificates to those who work in the service industry.
The company’s news release states the promotion is an effort to reward all of the hard working men and women in the service industry with a free pretzel certificate that can be used to obtain a jumbo soft pretzel at participating stores. When a customer goes to a participating store, for every $5 spent they will receive a “Salute to Service” free pretzel certificate to be given to someone they feel is deserving. Every certificate will have a space to write a thank-you note.
“It is time we recognize the hard working people who make our lives a better place every day,” said Brian Krider, co-founder and chief operating officer of Ben’s Soft Pretzels. “In today’s retail climate they are getting the berries from everyone. They show up for work when their teammates might not and try to survive without frustrating the customers. We have seen a tremendous uptick in hostility to front line workers at stores and we think that this is a small reward, just to say thanks, it makes sense,” Krider said.
The certificates will expire Aug. 31.
Winnebago post third-quarter profit
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Winnebago Industries Inc. reported record revenue for its third quarter, which amounted to $960.7 million, up 138% compared to $402.5 for the same quarter in 2020.
The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products and boats under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands.
Gross profit in the quarter was $169.6 million, an increase of 429.6% compared to $32.0 million for the fiscal 2020 period. The company said the revenue and profit increases were reflective of reduced results in 2020 due to the pandemic shutdown.
Operating income was $102.4 million for the quarter compared to a loss of $8.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of last year. Fiscal 2021 third quarter net income was $71.3 million compared to a net loss of $12.4 million in 2020 quarter.
President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said, “Winnebago Industries’ record fiscal third quarter results continued our sequential growth trajectory, which is a testament to the sustained strength of consumer engagement in the outdoor lifestyle as well as the tremendous appeal of our premium brands. Throughout the quarter, we capitalized on the prime spring selling season to gain share and drive higher consumer engagement, further cultivating our pipeline of lifelong customers. I’m also proud of the Winnebago Industries team who has been able to maintain our commitment to manufacturing excellence amid incredible demand and drive operational leverage that is producing continued, strong profitability. We are very pleased with our results and will maintain our focus on executing our proven strategy to build a differentiated, premier outdoor company and drive long-term value for end customers, dealers, employees and shareholders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.