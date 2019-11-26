Southgate Crossing offering activities Friday
ELKHART — Southgate Crossing will host its second “Escape the Madness” event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
The schedule for the day includes:
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Brunch buffet
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Cupola Quest (details will be in the atrium). Billiards, shuffleboard, cribbage, euchre and other board games.
11 a.m. to noon — Harpist Anna Hagen
1 to 3 p.m. — Chair massages
1 to 4 p.m. — Heartland Quilters Fleece Quilt-A-Thon — help make blankets for Michiana Five for the Homeless
2 to 5 p.m. — Acoustic solo artist Keith Miller
6 to 8 p.m. — Acoustic retro and rock classics presented by Anna and Micha
Southgate Crossing is located at 27751 C.R. 26.
Workshop offered for IRS Schedule C
SOUTH BEND — The North Central Indiana Small Business Development Center has scheduled a workshop called “Make your business expenses count: Managing the IRS Schedule C” for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at Indiana University South Bend.
Tracey Anderson, professor of accounting at IU South Bend’s Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics, will provide an overview of the Internal Revenue Service’s Schedule C (the form on which business revenue and expenses are documented) and field questions from attendees.
The workshop is free. Register by calling 574-520-4126.
Marlin Stutzman, Nick Kieffer join state chamber board
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced two Elkhart County people have joined its board of directors. Nick Kieffer, president and CEO of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, and Marlin Stutzman, managing partner at Stutzman Power Equipment in Shipshewana, are among 26 new board members.
More than 150 members make up the Indiana Chamber board
Kieffer joined the Goshen Chamber in 2007 as vice president for business development; a decade later, he was tapped to lead the organization. He is also a board member for the Indiana Chamber Executive Association.
Stutzman is a fourth-generation farmer, business owner and former U.S. representative. He is also a managing partner at Osmium Holdings and past president of WishBone Medical Inc. in Warsaw.
New board members were elected to their terms during the organization’s annual board of directors meeting earlier this month.
Kieffer’s board term is for one year, and Stutzman’s term is through fall 2022.
Benefit for Nicaraguan families is Dec. 6
ELKHART — Ben’s Soft Pretzels inside the Walmart, 175 C.R. 6, will offer free pretzels with a donation on Dec 6. All proceeds will go to help bring hope to families in Nicaragua by providing shelter, clean water, food and skills to sew to provide for themselves.
The goal is to raise $5,000, according to a news release from Ben’s officials.
