Maple Leaf Farms gets safety recognition
LEESBURG — Maple Leaf Farms Inc., was recently honored with a 2021 Joint Poultry Industry Safety Award. A collaborative effort of the US Poultry & Egg Association, National Turkey Federation and National Chicken Council, the award recognizes facilities that demonstrate a continuous improvement in safety processes.
“This award honors poultry producers with a safety-first focus that have advanced employee safety over the last 25 years,” said Co-President John Tucker. “We are extremely proud to be among the handful of poultry companies to have earned this recognition.”
The award signifies a quarter century of continued reductions in OSHA recordable injuries and lost workday cases, according to information in a news release from the company.
“Our family business is proud to have received this award,” said Co-President Scott Tucker. “We thank the many dedicated and hardworking staff members who have helped us achieve this distinction.”
Maple Leaf Farms Inc. produces duck products.
INOVA Federal CEO inducted into Hall of Fame
ELKHART — Dallas Bergl, president and CEO of INOVA Federal Credit Union, was inducted into the Indiana Credit Union Hall of Fame at the recent 2021 Indiana Credit Union League Convention Award Banquet. Bergl has worked in the credit union industry for more than 30 years, holding positions from collections manager to his current role as CEO, which he has held for over two decades.
A company news release stated that during Bergl’s tenure, INOVA has had continuous asset growth, completed multiple mergers, expanded its branch platform and is executing an evolution in its service delivery platform.
Sales named customer service manager
MILFORD — Drexel Sales has been named customer service manager for Chore-Time, according to Tina Streit, vice president and general manager of the CTB Inc. business unit.
In his new position, Sales will guide all functions of Chore-Time’s customer service department. He will assume these responsibilities in addition to those of his existing position of operations manager, in which he oversees production facilities in Milford and Decatur, Alabama
Sales joined CTB as production manager in 2020 after working for 20 years in various leadership positions within the manufacturing industry.
He is a native of Electra, Texas, and currently lives in Warsaw.
