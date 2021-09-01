Bank adds Hayes to board
MIDDLEBURY — Anne Hayes has joined Crystal Valley Financial Corp. and First State Bank’s board of directors.
Hayes is the president of Hayes Towers, a nationally certified woman-owned company, headquartered in South Bend. The company builds, owns and manages cellular communications towers throughout the Midwest.
She is also a member of Five Corners LLC, a real estate development company that specializes in mixed use development of land located near the University of Notre Dame.
Megan Pierson recognized by magazine
SYRACUSE — Megan Pierson, senior vice president of business development at POLYWOOD, has been recognized by Home Furnishings Business Magazine in its eighth annual Forty Under 40 awards for career achievements and community involvement. Pierson is a Concord High School graduate.
Pierson is featured in the trade publication’s July/August issue.
Pierson joined POLYWOOD in March 2013 as administrative director. She now works at the company’s manufacturing and distribution center in Roxboro, North Carolina.
She is serving her sixth year on the board of directors of the International Casual Furnishings Association, where she chairs the marketing committee
Thor aquires AirX Intermediate
ELKHART — Thor Industries Inc. has acquired Wichita, Kansas-based AirX Intermediate Inc. Airxcel manufactures a comprehensive line of RV products for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket Thor payed $750 million for the company.
A news release from Thor states Airxcel had pro forma revenue of $680 million. Thor expects the purchase will strengthen its supply chain and diversify its growth and gross margin.
Airxcel product brand names include: Coleman-Mach rooftop air conditioners, heat pumps, thermostats and accessories; Suburban furnaces, water heaters and cooking appliances; MAXXAIR ventilation solutions; Aqua-Hot hydronic heating systems; Dicor roofing products, sealants, coatings, wheels and more; Vixen Composites fiberglass reinforced plastic and custom composite panels; CAN Italian cooking appliances, sinks and accessories; Cleer Vision windows and tempered glass; MCD roller shades; and United Shade window shades
Mayor joins EPA subcommittee
GOSHEN — Mayor Jeremy Stutsman is one of 11 new members appointed this week to the Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee of the EPA. The subcommittee advises the administrator on environmental issues of concern to the residents of smaller communities.
“I am honored to be given the opportunity to work alongside other community leaders in identifying and addressing environmental issues that may be of concern to our constituents and communities,” Stutsman said. “I look forward to not only sharing but also listening to other communities’ experience in advancing environmental solutions in a thoughtful and budget conscious way to ensure a clean, safe planet to our future generations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.