RV industry has best January ever
RESTON, Va. — The RV Industry Association in its January 2021 survey of manufacturers found RV shipments ended the month with 45,930 units shipped, an increase of 39.2% compared to the 33,003 units shipped during January 2020, making this the best January shipment total on comparable record.
“RV shipments show no sign of slowing down,” said RV Industry Association President & CEO Craig Kirby. “RV manufacturers and suppliers are producing a record number of units to meet the continued demand from consumers looking to make RVing a part of their active outdoor lifestyle.”
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, finished the month up 40.7% against last January with 41,414 wholesale shipments. Motorhomes ended the month up 26.6% compared to January 2020 with 4,516 units, the RVIA reported.
Park Model RVs ended the month down (-7.8%) compared to January 2020 with 331 wholesale shipments.
Goshen care facility sold
GOSHEN — Laurel Health Care Co., a national provider of skilled nursing, rehabilitation, sub-acute and assisted living services, has purchased Green House Village of Goshen.
Green House Village is a 48-bed, multi-unit senior care complex located at 1640 Autumn Blaze Lane that will now be known as The Laurels of Goshen.
In a news release, the company said Laurel Health Care Co. owns and operates 34 skilled nursing/rehabilitation facilities and two assisted living centers in five states. LHCC-operated communities provide both short-term and long-term residents with health-care services.
The Laurels of Goshen includes four 12-bed houses constructed under the “Green House Project” plan by former operator Blue Diamond Communities in 2017. Each house includes common living spaces and individualized delivery of care and services, which include long-term care, rehabilitation and memory care. Additionally, a fifth building in the complex houses administrative offices.
Acquisition of the property from Blue Diamond Communities was completed by LHCC on Jan. 13.
Rieth-Riley acquires company
GOSHEN — Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc. acquired Town & Country Construction, Inc. of Demotte, Indiana, on Feb. 5.
In a news release, Rieth-Riley officials stated the acquisition strengthens the company’s operations in northwest Indiana.
Town & Country has been a qualified state and federal highway asphalt producer and paving contractor in northwest Indiana for more than 40 years.
“After much consideration, our family decided to consolidate with a long-term and highly respected company that has significant operations in the region,” explained Rodney Urbano, vice president/general manager. “We have known the Rieth-Riley Construction group for many years and considered them to be the best choice to purchase our company so that Town & Country can continue well into the future. We are joining one of the oldest and most reputable companies in the area. Even better yet, it is the only one in our industry in our immediate area that is 100% employee owned, which provides a family feel as we embark on new beginnings.”
Eileen Pruitt promoted at LCI
ELKHART — LCI Industries’ Eileen Pruitt has been promoted at LCI Industries to deputy chief human resources officer and senior legal counsel. She will help develop and implement the global human resources strategy for the company and its 10,000 employees. Pruitt will also oversee all employment-related legal matters.
Pruitt earned her bachelor and law degrees from the University of Notre Dame. Prior to joining Lippert, she practiced law as a partner at a national law firm, where she represented corporate and governmental entities throughout the country.
LOOK Trailers has top-seller again
MIDDLEBURY – For the second consecutive year, LOOK Trailers — LGS, Pace LLC — has been ranked as the No.1 selling enclosed cargo trailer manufacturer in North America, according to the most recent data released by Statistical Surveys Inc.
The LOOK Trailers’ family of brands, includes Pace American, Cargo Express, Compass, Formula and Impact.
“I am both excited and humbled by our success,” said Matt Arnold, president and CEO. “We started this business 11 years ago, focused on building a company that engages our team members and values their contribution. Along with that, we focus on building industry-leading products while making safety, innovation and customer service our highest priorities. We stuck to that mission and I am very proud that customers are turning to us for all of these things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.