Pumpkin Chuckin event set for Oct. 12
ELKHART — Southgate Crossing will hold its Pumpkin Chuckin’ Fest Oct. 12. The day will feature a 9-foot catapult for hurling pumpkins, a corn maze, a kid’s play area, pumpkin painting and more.
There will also be a breakfast buffet available, a food auction, apple butter canning, mead and cider tasting, a car show and a retail auction.
For details, visit Southgate Crossing.com or Southgate Crossing on Facebook. Southgate Crossing is at 27751 C.R. 26.
Virginia organization wins bus from Forest River Bus
ELKHART – A community committee has chosen Harmony Day Support of Forest, Virginia to receive a Forest River Bus Co. bus as part of the company’ celebration of building its 100,000th vehicle.
There were 200 submissions from organizations seeking the free bus.
David Wright, president of Forest River Bus, said, “We are excited and proud to announce Harmony Day Support, from Forest, Va. as our Forest River Bus recipient. We look forward to working with their team to produce a vehicle that will perfectly fit the needs of their staff and residents.”
Harmony Day Support, a non-profit organization, services 80 adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. According to Andy Coleman, executive director of Harmony Day Support, “At Harmony, we place a strong value on creating a culture of safety, independence, personal growth and community service through whole person development. It is our goal to provide caring, personalized attention and learning opportunities with a focus on social, academic, independent living, spiritual support and employment preparation training.”
Forest River Bus, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, designs and builds its small to midsize shuttle buses in Goshen and Elkhart, Indiana.
Forest River, Inc. is one of America’s leading manufacturers of recreational vehicles, pontoon boats, cargo trailers and buses.
Art show will feature ceramic miniaturist
GOSHEN — Ceramic miniaturist Jane Graber will have a one-day show at Found in downtown Goshen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5. She will be joined for the one-day exhibition by her niece, ceramic miniaturist Maddie Gerig Shelly.
Graber, older sister of Found co-owner Ann Graber Miller and a 1975 graduate of Goshen College’s art department, has been making miniature pottery for nearly 40 years and has a following from around the world. Jane’s collectors will fly and drive in from around the country and as far away as England for the exhibition.
At the show, Graber will feature her traditional miniature reproductions of 18th- and 19th-century stoneware, sgraffito redware, Moravian ware, Christmas plates and other specialty pots as well as miniature furniture made by her father, Ronald Graber of Goshen, and other miniature items made by her artist friends.
Complementing Graber’s colonial-era and early American ceramics, Gerig Shelly crafts midcentury-modern-inspired miniature pots and paintings. She received her bachelor’s degree from Goshen College in 2017 and has received numerous awards and grants for her work, including a Maple Scholars Grant for designing and building her own miniature pottery wheel, according to a news release about the event.
The art exhibition for Graber and Gerig Shelly will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Found Is at 208 S. Main St.
