Polk Equipment donates to JCAP
LEESBURG — Polk Equipment has donated $2,000 to the Kosciusko County Jail Chemical Addiction Program. The money will be used to support the various classes and services provided by JCAP.
“Tim Polk and his family are longtime supporters of the sheriff’s office and I greatly appreciate their contribution,” stated Sheriff Kyle P. Dukes in a news release.
Elkhart doctor named AMA alternate delegate
INDIANAPOLIS — Thomas Vidic, M.D., an Elkhart neurologist, has been re-elected as an alternate delegate to the American Medical Association by the Indiana State Medical Association. His re-election took place Sunday at ISMA’s 171st annual convention, which was held virtually due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Vidic, who is affiliated with the Elkhart Clinic, has been an ISMA member since 1984. He has also served as ISMA president and speaker of the House of Delegates and serves on the Commission on Legislation, which he has also chaired, a news release states.
Vidic earned his medical degree at the University of Illinois College of Medicine.
Praxis Mutual Funds named organization of the year
GOSHEN — Praxis Mutual Funds, a faith-based, socially responsible family of mutual funds from Everence Financial, was named the 2020 Faith-Based Organization of the Year by the inaugural Environmental Finance IMPACT Awards.
In a news release, the company said the award “recognizes Praxis’s commitment to making a positive impact on the world through stewardship investing — a philosophy of financial decision making that balances social and financial considerations and is motivated and informed by faith convictions.”
More than 180 submissions from more than 100 companies were considered for the award. The winners were decided by a panel of 12 judges made up of impact investors from across the globe, the news release states.
Martin’s donates to organizations to celebrate grand openingSOUTH BEND — Martin’s Super Markets will be contributing up to $15,000 to local organizations next month in honor of the grand opening of the company’s new location on East Jackson Boulevard in Elkhart’s River District.
“We want to hear from Elkhart County organizations and learn about their best initiatives that help make the area a great place to live, learn, work and have fun,” said Amy Simeri-McClellan, senior vice president, Martin’s Super Markets. “Their initiative might be an established program or a brand-new idea in categories such as health, education, social services, recreation, youth or senior services, to name just a few. Contribution applications are open to any eligible nonprofit, recognized government entity, school, college or faith-based organization with a project that benefits the community.”
Eligible nonprofit organizations must operate on the local level (or be an affiliate/chapter of a larger organization that operates locally) and directly benefit Elkhart County. A full explanation of eligibility is available at https://martins-supermarkets.com/elkhart-community-care-fund. Select contribution recipients will be announced at the grand opening of the new Martin’s on Oct. 7; additional recipients will be announced throughout the month. The submission process will close on Oct. 17.
