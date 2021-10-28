Car club, KZ employees help veterans
SHIPSHEWANA — A KZ employee and his car club recently headed up a donation drive benefitting the Indiana Veteran’s Home. Paul Kauffman from KZ’s parts, service, and warranty department, along with the Elkhart Vette Set Corvette Club, spearheaded the drive, according to information from the company.
Kauffman organizes a donation drive each year to collect toiletries, clothing, financial donations and special-needs items to aid in veteran’s daily lives. Donations fund the Indiana Veterans Home located in West Lafayette.
“Assisting our Veterans is a great way of giving back, and KZ employees recognize the importance,” Kauffman noted.
Club members drove down to West Lafayette to deliver the items that were donated by KZ employees.
“This was our most successful fund drive to date,” Kauffman continued. “It’s an important ask, because U.S. disabled and infirm veterans are extremely underfunded. These donation drives support veteran’s homes all over the country. Our local drive helps to fund lift chairs and the Tango Belt project. Tango belts give residents the peace of mind they need to be more active, by protecting the waist and hips during falls, and thus, reducing hip fractures.”
KZ Recreational Vehicles is a subsidiary of Thor Industries Inc.
Sult to lead Lippert customer service efforts
ELKHART — Nicole Sult has been named vice president of customer experience for Lippert Components.
The company news release states Sult will spearhead Lippert’s global CX initiatives externally, as well as align Lippert’s CX goals and objectives internally throughout the organization.
Nicole began her career at Lippert in 2014 when she was hired to improve Lippert’s expanding customer care center’s systems and operations.
Klase promoted at Chore-Time
MILFORD — Justin Klase has been promoted to division finance manager for Chore-Time. In his new position, Klase will manage Chore-Time’s accounting and provide timely reporting. He will also develop and enhance processes and procedures to meet the financial goals of the regional business units.
A CTB employee since 2015, Klase most recently held the position of senior accountant for Chore-Time. He has previous experience working in CTB’s credit, purchasing and accounts payable departments. He also has a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in accounting from Indiana University South Bend in South Bend, Indiana.
A native of New Paris, Klase lives in Goshen.
Varns & Hoover Hardware celebrating anniversary
MIDDLEBURY — Varns & Hoover Hardware is celebrating its 135th anniversary as a family-owned hardware store.
Wise & Varns Hardware was started by half-brothers W.W. Wise and Ellsworth Varns in 1886, according to information from the store. During these early decades, they sold carriage parts and accessories, horse tack, farm implements, knives, ammo, guns, rope, barbwire, tools, fasteners, and other hardware.
The store is now operated by Nathan and Caitlyn Miller, the fifth generation of owners.
A celebration is planned for Nov. 19 from 4-9 P.M. at the store, 101 S. Main St. in conjunction with the annual Middlebury Hometown Holiday Sale. Cookies, cider, popcorn, door prizes, a sale and giftbags for the first 200 customers to come through the check-out will be provided.
Broadband service started in Milford area
MILFORD — Efforts to expand broadband internet access for Milford area residents is being undertaken by Land O’Lakes co-op, internet service provider Watch Communications and Microsoft.
Watch Communications will install high-speed broadband technology to the Land O’Lakes feed plant and the surrounding area, according to the company.
The project is part of ongoing efforts by Land O’Lakes, Watch Communications and Microsoft to address the rural broadband gap across the United States.
“We’re so excited to be working with these organizations to bring real solutions for the lack of broadband access in these communities,” said Teddy Bekele, Chief Technology Officer at Land O’Lakes. “As a farmer-owned co-op with deep roots across rural America, Land O’Lakes will continue to raise awareness and devise more ways to increase access to digital connectivity for all Americans.”
