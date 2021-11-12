Ember RV ships first trailer
BRISTOL — Ember Recreational Vehicles leaders announced the delivery of the company’s first production unit, celebrating this milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and building dedication at Ember’s headquarters and production facility in Bristol.
Suppliers, dealers, employees, friends and family were present to witness the ceremony and unit delivery. The new unit, an Overland Series 191MDB model, was handed off to Haylett Auto and RV of Coldwater, Michigan.
Ember is owned by Ashley Bontrager, Chris Barth, Steve Delegrange and Ernie.
“In the early days of Ember, we learned we must celebrate the mile markers along our journey. Today, we’ve achieved a critical goal for Ember — delivering our first production unit to a valued partner, Haylett Auto and RV,” company CEO and President Ashley Bontrager said. “We are now one step closer to achieving our mission. We are challenging the status quo, making a positive impact on our industry, and building a better RV by building a better RV company.”
Forest River RV will expand in Ligonier
LIGONIER — Forest River RV is expanding to Ligonier and expects to create about 500 jobs in Noble County over the next few years.
Forest River RV purchased three buildings that had housed Vibracoustic and J Edwards Furniture on north Gerber Street in the Ligonier Industrial Park, adding nearly 160,000 square feet to house the company’s IBEX Travel Trailer production, parts, and service center. Forest River’s Puma plant is also located on Gerber Street and employs about 160 people.
Forest River RV, a division of Forest River Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is headquartered in Elkhart. The company produces recreational vehicles, pontoons, park models, buses, cargo trailers and commercial trucks under dozens of brand names.
In a news release from the Noble County Economic Development Corp., the company cited record growth and a tightening labor pool as reasons for the expansion into Ligonier. In August 2020, the company announced a $3.5 million expansion of its manufacturing campus in Butler, about 40 miles east of Ligonier.
IBEX expects to ramp up production by late November with the first travel trailer anticipated to come off the production line in early December.
The company also announced it is investing $4.4 million to acquire 65 more acres in the Ligonier Industrial Park to construct three 95,000-square-foot buildings and add over $400,000 in new machinery and equipment. The company expects the operation will bring more than 300 more new jobs to Noble County when complete, according to information in the news release.
“I could not be prouder to welcome Forest River’s expansions in Ligonier,” said Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel. “We know our workforce is a great fit for them and that they are a great employer. It is never easy to see jobs lost, as we did when Vibracoustic pulled out last year. This is a great transition and opportunity for us to keep our people working and the community growing.”
Local officials joined the Indiana Economic Development Corp. in providing incentives to Forest River. The Ligonier Industrial Development Corp .has agreed to invest in site preparation. The city of Ligonier is also expected to consider a 10-year tax abatement on real property and personal property investments in coming weeks. The Noble County Economic Development Corp. is exploring a possible investment to add an additional access point to the new site.
Navarro promoted to overseas chief finance officer for Lippert
ELKHART — Carlos Navarro has been promoted at Lippert Components Inc. to chief finance officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
In this new role, Navarro will lead in the execution of Lippert’s finance and controlling functions in the EMEA region
A graduate of North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, and an MBA holder from Indiana University Northwest, Navarro started his career with Lippert in 2005 as a staff accountant, where he was promoted to assistant controller in 2011. After his promotion to controller, he then moved in 2013 to group controller to oversee Lippert’s RV products, chassis, axles, and steel fabrication businesses. Since 2018, Navarro has served as Lippert’s M&A director, and in his new role as CFO EMEA, he will oversee M&A activities outside of North America. Navarro resides in Florence, Italy, with his wife of 17 years and their two children.
KZ has new marketing director
SHIPSHEWANA — Julie Eck has been named director of marketing communications t KZ Recreational Vehicles. Eck replaces Michael Dragoo, who is retiring.
Eck brings many years of marketing experience to the job, mainly from the transportation, industrial and health services fields. She earned her Bachelor of Science, Marketing degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Eck is a native of north-central Indiana, where she currently resides with her family, and may be reached at 260-768-2046, or jeck@kz-rv.com.
KZ Recreational Vehicles is a subsidiary of Thor Industries Inc
College hires two vice presidents
GOSHEN — Two men have been hired as vice presidents at Goshen College.
Jim Alvarez, a 1984 Goshen College graduate, will be the vice president for finance, serving as the college’s chief financial officer. Ben Bontrager, a 2019 graduate of the Goshen College Master of Business Administration program, will be in a new role as the vice president for operations, serving as the chief operating officer. Bontrager will begin work Jan. 10, and Alvarez will begin March 1.
Alvarez has been senior vice president and chief financial officer since 2006 at Everence, a faith-based financial services organization headquartered in Goshen.
Bontrager has served as chief financial officer at Goshen Health since 2018 and worked as director of financial services before that. Previously, he worked at LeMaster Steel Erectors for 11 years.
