Medix receives partnership award
ELKHART — Medix Specialty Vehicles has received the 1st Quarter Business Education Partnership Award from the Education/Career Development Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce. Patti Pletcher, business department chair at Elkhart High School East, nominated Medix Specialty Vehicles. “We were contacted by Medix last August for an intern for front office duties and accounting,” Pletcher said. “They have also expressed an interest in future placements. They are very interested in exposing students who are interested in the trade.” Their intern assists with putting together invoices, files for new employees, filing old receipts and invoices and closing purchase orders.
RE/MAX Results associate, team honored
FORT WAYNE — RE/MAX Results honored Steve Miller of Goshen for his sales achievements in 2020. Award winners were recognized at the RE/MAX Results Awards Celebration March 10 at the Grand Wayne Center in Fort Wayne. Miller was named the top individual in sales and the top team was Chantel Boone Real Estate Group of Goshen. Chantel Boone also received the Top Team in Closed Sales award. Miller also was honored as Top Agent in Closed Sales and Top Agent in Number of Transactions
Lippert adds to board
ELKHART — Stephanie Mains has been appointed to the Lippert Components board of directors. Mains will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.
Lippert supplies products to the transportation and recreational vehicle industries.
Mains most recently served as interim president and CEO of GE Power Conversion from April 2020 through December 2020. She also serves on the board of directors of Diamondback Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, Gates Industrial Corp. PLC, a global manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power solutions, and Stryten Manufacturing, a manufacturer of battery products, which is a private portfolio company of Atlas Holdings. Additionally, Mains founded and runs her own consulting firm, SK Mains Consulting LLC.
Gaylor Electric ranked as a top performer
ELKHART — Gaylor Electric is ranked among the top contractors in the nation, according to the Associated Builders and Contractors’ 2021 Top Performers lists. These lists recognize ABC member contractors in safety, quality, diversity, project excellence and special designations, ranked by work hours, according to information in a news release. Published as a supplement to Construction Executive magazine, the ABC Top Performers lists identify the Top 200 Performers, Top 75 Trade Contractors, Top Electrical Contractors, Top Plumbing/HVAC Contractors, Top Specialty Contractors and Top 100 General Contractors and Top General Contractors Up to $50 million, all of which have earned the elite Accredited Quality Contractor credential, as well as the Top Performers with Special Designations. Gaylor Electric ranked as the following:
- (5) Top Electrical Contractors (6) Top 75 Trade Contractors (19) Top 200 Performers
Local farms make centennial list
INDIANAPOLIS — Two longstanding Elkhart County farms recently received Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for more than 100 years, according to state Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Milford. The Goss Farm has been in operation since 1911 and received a Hoosier Homestead Centennial Award. Another Goss Farm, also in operation since 1911, received the same award. The farms were among 51 farms recognized at the Indiana State Museum for their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
Wawasee has new transportation leader
SYRACUSE — Alicia Coday has been named as the new transportation coordinator for Wawasee Community Schools Coday, a graduate of Wawasee Community Schools, has served in the transportation department for the school system for four years.
Barletta earns customer satisfaction award
BRISTOL — Barletta Pontoon Boats has been recognized with a 2020 National Marine Manufacturers Association Customer Satisfaction Index Award in its third year of production. Barletta has received the award every year that it has been eligible, the company said in a news release. The NMMA CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers. Award recipients achieved an independently-measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine. Participating manufacturers must survey all new boat buyers during this period.
Pokagon Band buys Walerko
DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment arm of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, has acquired Walerko Tool and Engineering Corp. in Elkhart, Ind. through its manufacturing investment vehicle Mno-DREK. The deal closed in March and terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “The addition of Walerko Tool and Engineering to our manufacturing portfolio greatly expands capacity and creates important synergies with our existing companies that will drive performance, increase margins and fuel future growth,” said Julio Martinez, chief executive officer of Mno-Bmadsen. “With this acquisition, we continue to deliver on our core investment plan as well as deepening our partnership with Mno-DREK.” Walerko offers a wide range of services to its customers, including CNC machining of castings, weldments, piece parts, prototype parts, fixtures, and gages. The company is registered with ISO9001 and AS9100. Walerko serves a variety of sectors, including aerospace, military and nuclear. Walerko Tool & Engineering was established in 1952 as an experimental parts company out of a garage. Since then, the family business has grown to employ 24 people who are operating out of a 62,000-square-foot facility.
Fraley receives Woman of the Year Award
ELKHART — Tina Fraley has received the Woman of the Year Award from the Council on Aging. Fraley began her career as chief financial officer with Council on Aging in August 2015. At the time COA was in serious financial trouble, according to a company news release, so Fraley began reviewing grants and financial reimbursements and found that COA was losing money on each client’s transportation. Fraley was able to correct this and reimbursements increased to where they should have been. This helped begin the financial recovery of the organization. With COVID hitting in early 2020, it was Fraley who researched safety recommendations from the CDC, WHO and Beacon Health. Her top priority was to keep COA employees and clients safe. “She is the most committed, dedicated, and smartest financial and operational person I have ever known or had the pleasure of working with. If not for her I am not sure this agency would be here today. There is not another person in any of the non-profit agency that is as smart, well-spoken, knowledgeable or committed as Tina Fraley,” said David M. Toney, CEO. Erick Click promoted at Lippert
Erick Click promoted at Lippert
ELKHART — Erick Click has been promoted to vice president of environmental health and safety at Lippert Components Inc. Previously, Click held the position of director of EHS. In his new role, he will be leading environmental health and safety functions across the company, working with the operations teams and the EHS team to provide a safe and healthy working environment for Lippert team members, a statement from the company shows. Click has worked at Lippert since 2010.
Lippert products recognized by media source
ELKHART — Two Lippert Components Inc. products, the CURT PowerRide 30K 5th wheel hitch and the Flow Max 40V Portable Power Cleaner, have been named 2021 products of the year by RV Pro. RV Pro is a media source that provides opportunities for manufacturers to inform the industry about new products. Dealers were asked to submit forms online for the very best new aftermarket products that will be on their shelves this spring. The Lippert products will appear in RV Pro’s March magazine issue.
Discounted shoes offered to health care workers
GOSHEN — Maple City Chapel is partnering with Goshen Noon Kiwanis and Woldruff’s Footwear in March to offer discounts on shoes for health care workers. Maple City Chapel’s “Frontline COVID Relief Shoe Project” has 150 pairs of shoes for sale at Woldruff’s at 50-65% off, a news release states. No registration is required. Sale is limited to any employee of Goshen Hospital, or a local health care center, or long-term care facility. Employees wanting to make a purchase must have identification or a current pay stub. Woodruff’s hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Questions about getting involved or receiving a pair of discounted shoes can be directed to sonyakesler@maplecitychapel.org or Woldruff’s at 574-534-5088.
Lippert begins wellness program
ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc. has launched its new health and wellness program, “Take the Step.” The program was put in place to provide resources for team members to take steps toward improving or maintaining a healthy lifestyle by encouraging them to become more aware, knowledgeable and proactive concerning their health and wellbeing. The company stated the program is comprised of a three-fold structure to educate, engage and empower team members with a goal of motivating them to take baby steps toward better health. The program as a whole consists of several factors and resources, including nutrition and movement programs, team challenges, preventative screenings, and an increased focus on mental health.
REMC begins installing fiber service
WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC has begun installing its fiber-to-home service, known as Kosciusko. The new service will supply broadband internet to all KREMC members. Home installation could start as early as fall, according to the company. “Kosciusko Connect will be a game-changer for our community,” said KREMC President and CEO Kurt Carver. “Through fiber, we can offer reliable, affordable, high-speed internet service to every corner of the KREMC service area.” Fiber-optic cables carry data through tiny strands of glass using light waves. Fiber carries information much faster, is less susceptible to damage and interference, and can handle more traffic than traditional copper lines or wireless signals, the company said. Construction has already started on the east side of KREMC’s service territory. The company is encouraging members to sign up for services before construction ends to avoid installation costs.
