Judd McNally
new VP at
Lake City Bank
WARSAW — Judd P. McNally has joined Lake City Bank as vice president, credit administration officer.
In this position, McNally monitors credit quality and works with lenders to grow commercial loan portfolios. He has 18 years of experience in financial services.
McNally has a bachelor’s degree in education from Indiana University and an MBA in accounting and finance from the University of Notre Dame. He is a commissioner of the South Bend Housing Authority and is a member of the Downtown South Bend Rotary Club. He volunteers for Junior Achievement and St. Joseph Parish and Grade School.
Martin leading Quality Drive Away, Foremost Transport
GOSHEN — Bill Martin has been named President of Quality Drive Away Inc. and Foremost Transport Inc. headquartered in Goshen.
Quality Drive Away has provided “drive away” service for more than 33 years. Foremost Transport was incorporated in 2010 to focus on the “flatbed” and “tow away” transportation sectors. The companies have more than 1,800 independent contractors.
Quality Drive Away and Foremost Transport also have operations in Perris, California; Fitzgerald, Georgia; Griffin, Georgia; and Jonestown, Pennsylvania, with several additional satellite operations across the country to service its customer base.
According to a press release, Martin has most recently held the position of vice president for Quality and Foremost. He has more than 25 years of management experience, strategic planning and business acumen. In his new role, Martin will lead both companies.
Bill Fenech receives Ernst & Young award
BRISTOL — Ernst & Young LLP has selected Bill Fenech, president and founder of Barletta Pontoon Boats, as its Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Midwest Award winner.
The award recognizes those entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management, a news release from Ernst & Young states. Fenech was selected by an independent panel of judges. The award was announced through the program’s first-ever virtual awards gala Oct. 7.
“This is an award that I wholly accept on behalf of the entire Barletta Pontoon Boats team,” Fenech said. “This team has worked tirelessly from day one to meet the needs of all of our customers, internal and external. We’ve built a company that we can all be very proud of — a company that has successfully navigated all that this past year has thrown at us. And we’re not done yet ... we will not rest until we are the best pontoon boat manufacturer in the country.”
As a Midwest award winner, Fenech is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 National Awards.
Craig Blough joins Bartel & Company
MIDDLEBURY — Bartel & Company Realtors Auctioneers has hired Craig Blough as a broker/Realtor. Blough will be working in the real estate sales area with a focus on farms, land and farmland leasing, according to the company.
Born and raised in Elkhart County, Craig, his wife, Jessica, and son, Theodore, now live on their family farm near Goshen where they maintain a cow-calf and small row crop operation.
