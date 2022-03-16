Lippert promotes Harcourt Schutz
ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc., a supplier of engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers in the recreation and transportation product markets and the related aftermarkets of those industries, recently announced the promotion of Harcourt Schutz to senior director of Aftermarket Marine Sales, which includes the brands of Lewmar, SureShade and Taylor Made.
Schutz brings more than 20 years of leadership, knowledge and experience in the marine marketplace in the U.S. and United Kingdom. He has held several roles at Lewmar, a leading marine equipment supplier that manufactures products in the U.K. and distributes products in the U.S. Most recently, he served as the senior director of sales for Lewmar Aftermarket, where he was responsible for attracting new retail and wholesale distribution opportunities. Schutz has also served as the U.S. general manager, national sales manager in OEM and sales aftermarket, and market manager.
Mark Boessler, Lippert’s senior vice president of aftermarket, says, “Harcourt is strongly revered throughout the marine industry in the OEM and aftermarket sectors and will provide the outstanding leadership needed to continue to drive innovative new products for our brands while providing even greater service to our customers now and in the future.”
Interra announces promotions
GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union recently announced the promotions of Liz Borntrager, Candace Gleason and Nicole Henschen, according to Joel Richard, chief experience officer.
“These individuals have exhibited consistent leadership growth within the organization and live out our mission both professionally and personally,” Richard said.
With more than 20 years of experience at Interra, Borntrager has been promoted to vice president of Retail Operations, leading retail operations and overseeing branch management. During her tenure, she has held various roles within retail, most recently serving as assistant vice president, regional retail manager.
Gleason has been promoted to vice president of Business Intelligence & Digital Strategy, where she will be developing strategies and presenting data in actionable formats that better enable the credit union to make decisions that overall impact the member experience. She will additionally oversee all digital platforms and develop competitive strategies that best serve members’ needs. Gleason has been a part of the Interra team since 2014, previously serving as the vice president of Digital and Account Operations.
Henschen has been promoted to Ligonier branch manager, where she will lead the retail team and oversee daily branch operations for that location. With over eight years of experience at Interra, Henschen has served in a variety of roles from agribusiness to retail. Previously, she served as the senior member adviser at the LaGrange branch.
Interra Credit Union is headquartered in Goshen and operates 16 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana. For more information, go online to interracu.com.
Apprenticeship hiring event set
SOUTH BEND — WorkOne Northern Indiana and Masterbilt Incorporated will host an apprenticeship hiring event on March 24 at the location and times listed below:
3801 Voorde Drive, South Bend
• CNC machinist apprenticeship, $16 an hour and will attend Ivy Tech to get certified.
• Non-apprenticeship openings available. Pay based on experience.
• Walk-ins are welcome between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Plant tours will be at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
• Candidates are invited to register online.
Visit the WorkOne Northern Indiana website to register: www.GoToWorkOne.com.
Winnebago unveils new technology, innovations
FOREST CITY, Iowa — Winnebago, the flagship brand of Winnebago Industries Inc., announced multiple new technology and product innovations at its bi-annual dealer meeting this week, which ran March 14-16 in Savannah, Georgia.
Approximately 200 dealers attended the meeting.
The company also announced that it celebrated the manufacture of its 500,000th motorhome, becoming the first brand to reach such a milestone. It also shared advances in digital shopping tools, digital vehicle connectivity, and dealer support resources aimed at improving owner and dealer experiences.
Finally, Winnebago shared multiple innovations to existing models, as well as the principles guiding future production: human-centered, connected, sustainable and electric.
“Winnebago’s long-lasting leadership in the RV industry is attributable to our relentless focus on customers and innovation,” said Huw Bower, president of Winnebago Outdoors. “We develop and enhance products based entirely on their emerging needs and desires, with a steady focus always on quality, safety and service. Our commitment to innovation also means being on the leading edge of digital technology, giving customers access to tools and information to improve the purchasing and ownership experience, and equipping our dealer partners with insights and resources to facilitate sales and deliver exceptional service.”
Winnebago recently launched several new tools on Winnebago.com to meet customers’ desire to do more stages of shopping via their home computers or mobile devices, and easily find a dealer for the final step in the ownership journey.
Digital shopping tools include:
• Help me Choose, for help choosing an RV class
• FindMyRV, for help selecting the right model and requesting a dealer quote
• Compare Floorplans, for a side-by-side view of up to three floorplans
In addition, Winnebago has expanded its Factory Concierge Service featuring live product experts to answer customers’ questions and help connect them with dealers.
Bower shared that Winnebago plans to roll out additional shopping tools in the future, which will further support consumers’ entire shopping journey, from online to in-person dealer visits.
ASA Electronics launches the All-In-One Safety Solution
ELKHART — ASA Electronics recently announced the launch of the Voyager All-In-One Safety Solution Camera System. Voyager AIO is offering an integrated and customizable selection of safety systems, including, but not limited to, a 360° camera view, vehicle condition alerts, and proximity sensors. Voyager AIO easily integrates with existing commercial vehicle systems and is designed to advance the safety solution offered on commercial vehicles, according to information provided by the company.
“Our goal was to create a product that replicates the safety solutions available on most newer consumer vehicles,” said Joe Camacho, vice president of Commercial Vehicles. “Commercial fleet drivers are often tasked with driving vehicles that have limited safety systems available. We want to provide a platform that makes it easy to add more safety technology to commercial vehicles.”
Lake City Bank opens new branch
ELKHART — Lake City Bank, based in Warsaw, is celebrating the opening of its 52nd office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, inside the branch lobby at 240 E. Jackson Blvd, Suite 103, Elkhart.
The new office is part of Elkhart’s River District and is Lake City Bank’s 11th location in Elkhart County. The Elkhart community is welcome to join for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour the branch. Light refreshments will be provided and branch staff will be available to answer questions.
“The River District is a reflection of the entrepreneurial spirit of Elkhart, and we are very happy to reinforce our position as Elkhart’s community bank with this office,” said David M. Findlay, president and CEO. Thirty-two years after we opened our first office in Elkhart, this next generation banking office represents our commitment to its future. While other banks are closing offices here, we are proud to be opening new offices in Elkhart.”
The full-service branch provides technology-driven banking solutions for business and retail clients as well as direct access to specialists in commercial lending, wealth advisory and retirement services. Twelve Lake City Bank team members from these business units have moved into the new office. It is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Melissa J. Blosser, vice president, Retail Banking Regional Manager, will manage the new Elkhart River District office. In addition to her regional leadership role, Blosser leads sales and service efforts in the branch, manages the daily operations of the office and supports office staff in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships. She has been with the bank for 12 years. Blosser volunteers with the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart, where she is a board member, the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, where she is a leadership academy liaison and leadership council member, and the DW Victim Advocacy Center, where she is a board member.
Chamber to host Community Conversation
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce has announced that David Terrell, executive director at Indiana Communities Institute, will be the keynote speaker at a Community Conversation.
On April 26 at 6 p.m., the Community Conversation will be held at the Syracuse Community Center, located at 1013 N. Long Drive, Syracuse.
Terrell will address place-making and creating a welcoming and inclusive community, according to information provided by the chamber. Additionally, he will speak about the need for changing conversations to impact change in the economy. Terrell will also explain how a change in demographics results in a change in the community but to implement any type of change, conversations must first change.
With many years of experience working directly with communities of all sizes, Terrell explains how social offerings, openness and aesthetics all play a factor in attaching and connecting people to a place. He will address a modern approach to economic development and will allow time for questions and answers.
Any member of the Syracuse community is welcome to attend and participate in this free Community Conversation. The event will be hosted by the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce. For additional details regarding the chamber, call 574-457-5637, visit online at SWChamber.com or email Renea@SWChamber.com.
