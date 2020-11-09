Local bakery, lake on Best of Indiana list
INDIANAPOLIS — After counting almost 30,000 votes, Visit Indiana announced the winners for The 20IN20 Best of Indiana people’s choice campaign. The winners are:
• Doughnut Shops: Rise’n Roll Bakery & Deli east of Middlebury
• Lakes: Lake Wawasee in Syracuse
• Unique Sleeps: French Lick Resort.
Taking the top spot in the doughnut shop category, with a record number of votes (3,935), is the bakery Rise ‘n Roll Bakery & Deli.
Voters named Lake Wawasee in Kosciusko County as the best lake in Indiana. Wawasee is the largest natural lake within Indiana’s borders
Ellsworth promoted at bank
WARSAW — Amanda R. Ellsworth has been promoted to vice president, credit administration officer at Lake City Bank.
Ellsworth manages the credit analysts who support commercial bankers in two of the bank’s regions, monitors credit quality and works with lenders to grow commercial loan portfolios. She has been with the bank for 20 years.
HEA changes to virtual Manufacturing Days
GOSHEN — With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, Horizon Education Alliance has partnered with businesses and organizations across the region to create a Virtual Manufacturing Days experience for every eighth-grader in Elkhart County public schools this fall and winter.
Manufacturing Day is a national program that creates opportunities for students to gain experience and knowledge about careers in manufacturing and to begin to build connections with the companies in their own community. Students explore different career pathways that are available to them, usually through on-site visits to local manufacturing facilities and offices.
This year, to keep students, educators and employers as safe and healthy as possible, 11 Elkhart County middle schools will participate in virtual activities with some nationally known companies. The HEA Student Pathways team provided its school partners with lesson plans to engage students and deepen their understanding of how to follow a career pathway.
HEA’s youth apprentices have produced video tours of BD Custom Manufacturing, GDC Inc., Grand Design RV, Hoosier Crane Service Co., Kem Krest, Serim Research Corp. and Robert Weed Corp.
Brown is new development officer
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation has hired Priscilla Brown as development officer. Brown has experience in program management and marketing, as well as development efforts.
A graduate of Cedarville University in Ohio, Brown is working on her masters of philanthropic studies from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at IUPUI while raising twin daughters, both of whom attend Wawasee High School.
As development officer, Brown will be working directly with the WACF Development Committee and supporting dedicated donors
Thor adds one to board
ELKHART — William J. Kelley Jr. has been named to the Board of Directors of Thor Industries. Kelley has more than 30 years of executive-level experience in the food and beverage industry. He will serve as a member of the Compensation and Development Committee and the Audit Committee of the board. The addition of Kelley expands Thor Industries’ Board of Directors from 9 to 10 members.
Kelley serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer of TreeHouse Foods Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America with nearly 40 production facilities across the United States, Canada and Italy
