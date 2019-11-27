Lippert subsidiary buys window manufacturer
ELKHART — LCI Industries subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc., announced that its subsidiary, LCI Industries B.V., has entered into an agreement to acquire Polyplastic Group B.V., a manufacturer of acrylic window and door products headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Lippert's news release states Polyplastic is a window supplier to the caravanning industry and attributes a portion of its sales to the European supermarket, trailer and e-mobility industries. Through September 2019, Polyplastic had trailing 12-month revenue of approximately $60,547,850. The sale is expected to be finalized in January.
Lippert Components, which makes components for the original equipment manufacturers in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, said the acquisition will help it expand its window offerings.
“In just the last few years, LCI has expanded its window offerings into additional markets and geographies through several strategic acquisitions. This process began with its acquisition of Sessa Klein S.p.A in 2017, which grew LCI’s operational capabilities to include highly engineered window systems for both high speed and commuter rail. In 2018, LCI acquired Taylor Made Group LLC, allowing LCI to expand into the marine window market throughout North America and Europe. LCI’s recent acquisition of Lewmar Marine Ltd. in 2019 further grew LCI’s product lines and manufacturing capabilities in the marine market, which includes marine windshields, patio doors and sunroofs,” the news release states.
“We are extremely excited to add Jan Peter and the rest of the Polyplastic team to the LCI family,” said Jason Lippert, CEO and president of LCI. “The acquisition of Polyplastic will give LCI many great opportunities around new products that will help leverage LCI in existing markets in which we have a strong presence as well as many new markets in which Polyplastic has a secure foothold.”
Jan Peter Veeneman, owner and CEO of the Polyplastic Group said, “Polyplastic was founded by my father in 1952. The fascination for acrylic, as a new lightweight alternative for glass, was the motivation to start the company. Over the years, passion, innovation, design, customer focus, quality, reliability, flexibility, and operation excellence have been the most important drivers for our success and present position Polyplastic’s partnership with its loyal customers and help guide it to a new future.”
Gun, knife show continues today, Sunday
ELKHART — The “Elkhart 350” Gun, Knife & Outdoorsmen Show at the Northern Indiana Event Center, 21565 Executive Parkway, began Friday and is continuing today and Sunday.
Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A news release states those attending the show can buy, sell and sometimes trade guns, knives and anything pertaining to those sports and other outdoor activities.
CTB Inc. recognizes employee service milestones
MILFORD — CTB, Inc. has recognized those who achieved work milestones during the third quarter of 2019. The company extended its congratulations to the following employees for their recent work anniversaries and their contributions to CTB Inc. and its business units:
45 years of service: Major N. King
40 years of service: Larry A. Cripe, Rex D. Fisher, Roger S. Kiphart and James R. Strube
35 years of service: Charles F. Wheeler and Michael L. Wheeler
30 years of service: Stephen M. Batson, Brian E. Haines, Mike D. Horn, Glen W. Stowers and Thomas S. Trowbridge
25 years of service: Jason L. Avery, Dawn A. Bender, Jeffrey D. Culp, Dinah L. Goodnight, Ricardo Rodriguez and Terry L. Tom
15 years of service: Sanpio E. Cortez and Crystal L. Tudor
10 years of service: Tomasz Frankowski, Joseph L. Gonzalez, Adam Kotlarek, Steven L. Lambert, Johan Muis and Jorge Valdez
5 years of service: Kelli A. Amsden, Shawn I. Anderson, Justin C. Arnett, Skyler E. Compton, Jeffrey L. Conder, Terry L. Coomes, Jordan K. Drudge, Kimberly B. Elvidge, Michelle Flynn, Clayton Hoermann, Bobby D. Irish Jr., Cody R. McDaniel, Timothy J. Moore, Denise Y. Rabe, Shawn D. Ricketts, Pamela K. Slabaugh, Joseph Stanczak, Stephen D. Stayer, Michael L. Stover, Gerald A. VanMeter, Heriberto Vasquez Huerta and James D. Wilson
