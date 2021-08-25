LCI to pay dividend
ELKHART — LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc., announced that its board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of common stock.
The dividend is payable on Sept. 17 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 3.
Grimes promoted at Lippert Components
ELKHART — Marc Grimes has been promoted to Senior vice president of product strategy at Lippert Components.
Grimes will provide support to Lippert’s product managers and focus on product positioning and updates.
Grimes has been with Lippert for 21 years, 18 of which he has spent fulfilling a variety of executive roles. Immediately prior to this position, he was the vice president of engineering; and directly before that, he served as the vice president of operations for the chassis group
Glenn Peterson is new branch manager
ELKHART — Glenn Peterson has been named branch manager of the Centier Bank’s downtown branch.
Peterson started at Centier in 2019, serving as branch manager of the Elkhart North location. He has 30 years of banking experience, with 15 of those years being in Elkhart County. He began his career in the mortgage lending area of banking, then transferred to retail branch manager roles at other financial institutions in Elkhart.
Peterson is a board member of Ryan’s Place and president of Bike Elkhart County Inc. He also serves as board treasurer for Church Community Services. He resides in Osceola with his wife, Becki and daughter, Samantha.
Chamber promotes
Lauren Klusman
WARSAW — Lauren Klusman has been promoted to director of marketing and communications for the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce.
Klusman joined the Kosciusko Chamber staff in March 2017 as the marketing and communications manager. She is responsible for creating, implementing, and measuring the success of marketing, communications and public relations programs that enhance the organization’s vision. In addition, she does photography and video work in order to increase visibility of chamber members. She is the leader of the Chamber’s Ambassador Committee and serves on the Young Adult Professionals Steering Committee.
