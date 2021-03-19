Chamber to hold annual meeting
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting & Election will take place April 1 at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana.
The Chamber’s annual meeting was to be held in January but was postponed due to the pandemic.
At the meeting the chamber’s staff will highlight events from the year 2020. Also taking place during the meeting will be the awards presentation and the presentation of the slate of nominees for the 2021 board of director election.
Nominees include: Lauri (Eash) Couture, Farmers State Bank; Fritz Helmuth, S&H Metal Products, Freedom Finish Works, and Tiffany’s Restaurant. Also up for re-elections are Dan Byler, owner and co-founder of LaGwana, along with Sandy Sturtz-Ringler, an agent at Heartland Insurance Partners.
An amendment to the by-laws will also be presented to the members.
The award portion of the meeting will feature the Ambassador of the Year, Director of the Year, Member of the Year as well as recognition to board members for their service.
Cost of the lunch for members is $18 and $23 for non-members.
For reservations call 260·463·2443.
Library director celebrates 25 years of service
WAKARUSA — Matt Bowers, Director of the Wakarusa Public Library, is celebrating 25 years of service this month.
Bowers has worked as the Director for the past four years, taking over after the retirement of Jo Geleske. He began working at the library part time in high school, then during his college years. From 1996 to 2000 he became a full-time circulation clerk. For 17 years, starting in 2000, “Mr. Matt” served as the children’s librarian.
