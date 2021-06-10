Oaklawn coaches celebrate ‘Provider of the Year’ award
SOUTH BEND — Oaklawn recently received the Provider of the Year Award from the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction and Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana for its coaching work.
“We have been on the cutting edge and at the forefront,” said Baye Sylvester at a breakfast celebrating the award. He was the lone coach in 2016 — working with people served by St. Joseph County probation.
Now, coaches serve in numerous settings, including homeless outreach, group living homes, the justice system, the South Bend Recovery Café, emergency departments, call centers and more. They respond 24/7 to local hospitals to meet with opioid overdose survivors interested in treatment. They can schedule and transport people to appointments for medication, therapy or inpatient admission. They can help clients find safe and sober housing, apply for jobs and offer unique hope as someone who’s “been there.”
Nurse practitioner joins orthopedics practice
GOSHEN — Jeffery Lain has joined Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine as a certified family nurse practitioner and surgical first assistant. He collaborates with orthopedic surgeons in treating back and spine conditions, a news release states.
Lain has more than two decades of experience in surgical and critical care nursing, involving all phases of the surgical process.
Lain received a Master of Science degree in nursing from Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts. He completed certification for registered nurse first assistant at St. Charles Community College in St. Louis, Missouri. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, and an Associate of Science degree in nursing from the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne
LGC Pace makes management appointments
MIDDLEBURY — LGS Pace LLC, a manufacturer of a broad array of cargo trailers, has announced the appointment of managers. The company’s trailer brands include LOOK, Cargo Express, Everlite, Pace American, Compass, Formula and Impact Trailers.
The company’s news release states Jeff Troyer was appointed vice president of the Eastern operations, overseeing LOOK Trailers Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Formula Trailers in Bristol.
Ray Salley has been appointed to vice president of the Western operations overseeing LOOK Trailers Texas, Utah, and Arizona.
Roger Garrett has been promoted to vice president of manufacturing and research and development.
Brent Sheehan has been promoted to general manager of LOOK Trailers, Indiana facilities.
Troyer is a 30-year trailer industry veteran with experience from both the manufacturing side, as well as the supplier side. For the last three years, he served as the president of Formula Trailers.
Salley joined LOOK Trailer in 2017 as general manager for the company’s Utah facility in 2017. He lives in Elk Ridge, Utah.
Garrett joined the Look Trailers Family three years ago as the director of operations
Sheehan is a 20-year sales veteran, with 10 years of experience in the cargo trailer industry.
Radiologist honored by peers
GOSHEN — Interventional radiologist Charles Bower, M.D., who works with the radiology team at Goshen Hospital, was awarded Fellowship in the American College of Radiology in May 2021, an honor reserved for 10% of the membership of the college.
Bower is employed by Radiology Inc.
The American College of Radiology is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.
REMC event will be a drive-thru affair
WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC staff is preparing for their first-ever drive-thru annual meeting at their facility today. Typically held at Warsaw Community Church on a Saturday morning, KREMC is moving away from the traditional business meeting and introducing a new format hosted at the company’s facility, 370 S. 250 East. Members will drive through the cooperative’s truck bays to vote, receive a $10 bill credit, a gift and a take-home dinner for everyone present. All members are invited to stop by any time between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
KREMC released a video Monday to report on the state of the cooperative. The video also talks about the high-speed internet service, Kosciusko Connect. KREMC members received the video in their email inbox; it can also be seen on the cooperative’s website.
The co-op canceled its 2020 meeting due to the pandemic.
