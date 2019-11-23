Jill Garris joins chamber team
GOSHEN — Jill Garris has joined the staff of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce as the membership engagement director.
She will be responsible for membership and sponsorship sales, programs and events and some marketing/communications for the chamber.
Garris has been a Chamber ambassador for almost five years and was named Volunteer of the Year for the Chamber in 2017.
RVIA board re-elects Enyart as chairman
RESTON, Va. — The RV Industry Association Board of Directors re-elected Garry Enyart, director mobile generator business, Cummins Power Systems, as chairman of the board 2020 during the group’s meeting Nov. 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Enyart has served as chairman since being elected to the position last September. He has also held the posts of first vice chairman, second vice chairman, treasurer and secretary on the executive committee.
Executive committee officers were also elected by the board of directors, including first vice chairman Jeff Rutherford, Airxcel Inc.; second vice chairman Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries; and secretary Bob Martin, Thor Industries. Kevin McArt, Forest River, was named treasurer, replacing Matt Miller of Newmar following that company’s acquisition by Winnebago Industries. RV Industry Association President Craig Kirby also serves on the executive committee as well as ex officio Bob Parish.
The board also welcomed newly elected members of the board, Matt Carboneau, district manager of Wesco Distribution, and Mary Pouliot, vice president of sales and marketing of Thetford Corp.
In addition, the board welcomed newly appointed members of the board, Vikram Kaul, president of Extreme Outdoors LLC, named to fulfill the remaining unexpired term of Joe Kikos, and Toby O’Rourke, president of Kampgrounds of America, who was named to an appointed director board seat. The board created the appointed director capability at its June 2019 meeting to allow inclusion of valuable contributors not otherwise eligible to serve.
Junior Achievement, Lemonade Day add two to staff
ELKHART — Junior Achievement and Lemonade Day, serving Elkhart County, have added new staff members.
Jessica Hilary has been hired as director for Elkhart County, and Elizabeth Seymore has been hired as JA BizTown campaign administrator.
According to information from JA, Hilary has experience teaching at both the elementary school and collegiate level. She has a master’s degree in education from Indiana Wesleyan University. She has taught as an adjunct professor at Holy Cross College and supervised student teachers during their fieldwork.
In 2012, Hilary co-founded the Student Hunger Drive in northern Indiana, where she was the director before joining JA. She also recently worked part time for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Elkhart County as their community outreach and enrollment specialist.
Seymore is a lifelong resident of Elkhart County who has also devoted many hours in a classroom environment as a room parent for her children, a volunteer and substitute teacher. She spent 13 years as a 911 dispatcher for both a municipality and private university. She is currently finishing her degree in business management, with a focus in marketing.
