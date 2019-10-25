Jayco holding recycling drive
MIDDLEBURY — Jayco Inc. is joining forces with Middlebury Recycling Facilities to hold a month-long recycling drive. Recycling bins will be available beginning Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, at Jayco’s Middlebury campus, 903 S. Main St. The bins can be used to drop off paper, plastic and cardboard.
In addition to this recycling drive, Jayco has updated its sustainability commitment through its EcoAdvantage program, the company’s commitment to protecting the environment, a news release states. The program is a commitment to use fewer natural resources or renewable natural resources.
“As a major manufacturer in the RV industry, Jayco has a deep commitment to the environment. The products we build allow our customers to enjoy the outdoors and so it makes sense that we should aim to be a good corporate citizen by doing our part to protect the environment,” said Derald Bontrager, president and CEO of Jayco. “This recycling drive is one of the many ways we demonstrate our care for the environment to all Jayco owners and to our community.”
Stephenson’s adds department for men
Elkhart — Stephenson’s, a local clothing store, began its 88th anniversary celebration Friday with the opening of a men’s department.
Danny Reynolds, store principal, said the men’s addition has been in the works for several years, and the timing just felt right, to coincide with this event — as well as the holiday shopping season.
“We have been testing menswear in small ways, for several years, and the feedback has been tremendous. We were waiting until we felt we were prepared to do it on a scale and to a level that is consistent with how we’ve always done things. We wanted to be sure that we were offering ‘the Stephenson’s of menswear,’ and we feel we’ve absolutely accomplished that.”
The anniversary celebration will run until Nov. 2 and will feature discounts on merchandise.
Morningstar is new Mapletronics president
GOSHEN — Jon Morningstar has been named the new president of Mapletronics.
Wes Hershberger will remain as the chief executive officer and will focus on the visionary components of the company, a news release from the company states. Morningstar will be tasked with executing strategy, leading and managing change, leading the executive team, and will work with the executive team to run the day-to-day operations of Mapletronics.
Morningstar joined Mapletronics during the March 2019 merger with Blue Star as the vice president of innovation. Previously Morningstar was the co-founder of Blue Star where he served as CEO/president from 2004 until the merging of Mapletronics and Blue Star.
Schmidt promoted at Lake City Bank
WARSAW — Kyle G. Schmidt has been promoted to vice president, loan review officer, at Lake City Bank.
In this role, Schmidt manages the loan review department, oversees the bank’s commercial and retail loan review processes and reports on the bank’s loan portfolio makeup and other metrics. He has been with the bank for five years.
Schmidt earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from Bluffton University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.