Interra raising funds for agencies
GOSHEN — The 26th annual Interra Credit Union holiday service project, Hometown Giving, is underway.
A news release from Interra states the project provides financial support, hosts parties and events, adopts families and donates wish list items to support organizations that serve those in need throughout a five-county area where Interra offices are located. Last year, nearly $45,000 was distributed, together with hundreds of gifts donated by staff and members.
Angel Trees are up at all 15 Interra offices. Members and employees may take angel tags from the trees, shop for items and return them, unwrapped, to Interra by designated due dates, ranging from early December through the end of the year.
“Merry Match” provides opportunities for people to donate at all Interra offices to the Hometown Giving project. The match is Interra’s corporate commitment.
The primary internal fundraiser is a staff silent auction. Interra and the employees have donated more than 100 items — gift baskets, baked goods, experiences and tickets, hand-crafted items and more. All staff will take part in a week-long online silent auction to raise money for the service project. Other staff fundraisers provide for days off with pay, gift cards and other items. In addition, Interra employees may purchase up to 10 dress-down stickers, with all funds going to Hometown Giving.
The agencies supported by Hometown Giving this year include: ADEC, Agape House, The Arc of LaGrange County, Bashor Children’s Home, Boys and Girls Clubs (all the clubs in Elkhart County), Boys and Girls Club of Marshall County (Plymouth and Bremen), Cancer Resources, CAPS, Cardinal Services, Center for Healing and Hope, Church Community Services/Soup of Success, Clothes and Food Basket, Elkhart County Council on Aging, Elijah Haven, Fairfield Food Pantry, Family Christian Development Center, Five Little Stones, Lakeland Youth Center, Lighthouse Day Care, New Start Ministries (domestic shelter), Salvation Army — Goshen and Plymouth, The Post, Bremen Bags, RETA, Ryan’s Place, St. Joe Valley Blue Star Mothers, Spa Women’s Ministry, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Syracuse Food Pantry, Foster Families, Wakarusa Elementary School and The Window.
Cycle Works Christmas Open House
GOSHEN — Cycle Works LLC staff invites the public to their 17th annual Christmas Open House Saturday at 1210 E. Lincoln Ave.
Beginning at noon there will be snacks and holiday drinks served. There will be in-store discounts and drawings for door prizes throughout the day. Cycle Works offers motorcycle, snowmobile, ATV and scooter parts, accessories and service.
Chamber to hold holiday open house
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce will hold its holiday open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at 801 N. Huntington St., Suite 4.
The business community is invited to attend.
Centier Bank donates $50,000 to United Way
MERRILLVILLE — On Giving Tuesday, Centier Bank presented a $50,000 donation to United Way as part of its annual contribution campaign. The donation made by Centier Bank and its employees.
The donation supports the United Way organizations in the 11 counties in which Centier serves, including Lake, Porter, La Porte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Allen, Tippecanoe, Boone, Marion and Hamilton counties.
Mike Schrage, President and CEO of Centier Bank, said United Way’s mission is near and dear to associates, because it aids people in the communities that Centier is a part of.
“United Way is a wonderful organization that truly cares about the wellbeing of individuals across the globe,” Schrage explained. “Through volunteerism, support, and donations like today’s, we are also able to touch the lives of children and families in our own Centier communities.”
LaGrange chamber will hold luncheon at Blue Gate
SHIPSHEWANA — The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce will host its December luncheon, sponsored by Blue Gate Hospitality at the Blue Gate Restaurant & Theatre, 105 E. Middlebury St. The event will be from 11:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19.
In lieu of a presentation, attendees will move upstairs after lunch to the Blue Gate Theatre. Audience members will then be randomly selected to play Christmas-themed games with a chance to win prizes.
Reservations can be made by Monday by calling 260-463-2443. Cost of the luncheon is $12 for members and their guests or $17 for the public.
