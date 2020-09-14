Gaylor participating in Safety Week
ELKHART — Gaylor Electric will participate in Construction Safety Week 2020 beginning today.
The company stated in a news release that Safety Week is a time set aside to educate, inspire, and demonstrate the continued commitment to building a safe construction industry. This year’s campaign theme is “Built on Safety.”
“At Gaylor Electric, ‘Built on Safety’ is about the strategic integration of safe jobsite practices from the beginning to the end of a project,” said Jarrod Ralph, Risk Manager of Gaylor Electric. “This process includes on-going safety education for our employees, weekly safety reports, and feedback on how to improve overall safety.”
During Construction Safety Week, Gaylor Electric employees will be participating in daily talks, onsite activities, photo contests, safety games and will receive prizes such as T-shirts and stickers.
Chamber sells its building
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce recently sold its office building to Silveus Insurance Group. The building, located at 523 S Buffalo St., was originally home to Kosciusko REMC. In addition to the chamber, there are several tenants that utilize office space in the building.
“The mission of the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce is to be the voice of our members to stimulate healthy and diverse business growth in our community,” Chamber President and CEO Rob Parker said. “Being a landlord was often in conflict with that mission as it diverted attention from our members to our largest financial investment, the building. We are thrilled that Silveus Insurance Group expressed an interest in purchasing the building. They have already renovated the garage space at the south end of the building and are adding to the quality and growth of our business community. The sale of the building will allow us to better serve our members.”
The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce purchased the building in 2014. Along with many of the existing tenants, the Chamber will remain in the building. Earlier this month, Winona IT, along with Silveus Insurance Group’s IT department, began operations in the newly renovated garage space, according to information from the chamber.
Hospital recognized for cardiology services
GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2020. This is the ninth consecutive year Goshen Hospital has received the award for providing outstanding care to heart attack patients, according to a news release from the hospital.
To receive the award, hospitals must demonstrate they follow the clinical guidelines outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association to achieve superior outcomes and lower mortality.
“This unique achievement demonstrates we are providing the best possible heart attack care to our patients. Our heart attack system of care includes EMS, the Emergency Department, our heart and vascular service line providers and other Colleagues who all work together to meet this goal. We’re proud of them — and of the recognition from the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association,” Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health, said. “Receiving this honor for nine consecutive years places us in a very elite group of the top hospitals in the country.”
Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance has new office location
ELKHART — Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance’s local office has relocated to 322 S. Elkhart Ave, Suite 200.
The office opened for business Aug. 31. The location at 631 C.R. 17 closed permanently on Aug. 27. All agents and employees from that office will transfer and be available in the new location.
Maple Leaf Farms lab earns accreditation
LEESBURG — The Maple Leaf Farms BTC laboratory has been accredited in accordance with the International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017 by the ANSI National Accreditation Board. ISO 17025 is the standard of accreditation for laboratories to be deemed technically competent in most countries, a news release from the company states.
“By earning the ISO 17025 accreditation, our BTC lab has demonstrated that it performs consistently with international quality standards,” said Co-President Scott Tucker. “This distinction is incredibly valuable in assuring confidence in the validity and consistency of our lab services.”
Maple Leaf Farms Inc. produces duck products, supplying retail and food service markets throughout the world.
Hubbard Hill has podcast series available
ELKHART — Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community has a new podcast series available to the community with the launch of “Memories Matter,” a dementia-focused podcast.
Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community CEO Patrick Pingel said, “Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community has been committed to excellence and embraced the well-being of the living wisdom of our community for over 40 years. These podcasts are simply an extension of our community outreach to provide hope, instill confidence and deliver a place to come for real time information and guidance.
“We needed to be mission driven and focus on raising the bar during the pandemic crisis. We believed there was a better way. Now, we are raising the bar again, providing a destination for information and dialog about all things senior living. It just happens to be dementia and COVID-19 today. Even though our website posts were a step in the right direction, good enough was still not good enough. Our podcasts will be a breakthrough in this area.”
Carriveau continues, “Our podcast content will be dynamic, providing best practices and expertise from all corners of the country. Our listeners will help guide us on what they want and need to hear to give them hope and confidence in their approach to dementia.”
